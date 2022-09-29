Hyundai Creta To Get 5 More Rivals After Grand Vitara & Hyryder

The midsize SUV segment leader Hyundai Creta received two new rivals in the form of Toyota Hyryder & Maruti Grand Vitara recently and more are on their way

The midsize SUV segment is hotly contested in the Indian market and naturally, the rivals for the Hyundai Creta are increasing as it is leading the way in this space for many years. With more customers not minding to spend more than Rs. 10 lakh to buy a new SUV, the segment’s popularity is growing leaps and bounds. Here are the five upcoming rivals for the Hyundai Creta:

1. Next-Gen Renault Duster:

The Renault Duster was known to be a powerful and dynamically sorted SUV that not only gave a strong competition to the rivals but also impressed the buyers with its super impressive ride quality. The brand is currently working on the new-gen iteration of the Duster that will go on sale within the next couple of months. More details however are yet to be shared.

2. Tata Curvv:

The Tata Cuurvv was recently showcased by the Indian carmaker and will go on sale sometime in 2024. The Curvv will be offered with both, ICE, as well as electric powertrain options and, will take on other SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, and more. Inside, the new Tata Curvv will also offer a premium and minimalistic dashboard layout.

3. Citroen C3 Aircross:

Citroen launched the new C3 a few weeks ago in India and is said to be working on a new electric vehicle for the Indian market that will make its debut later today. The French carmaker is said to be also working on a new midsize SUV to take on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta that will be launched sometime in 2024. This new SUV will be based on the new CMP/eCMP platform and will be offered with powerful engine options.

4. Jeep Jeepster:

The upcoming Jeepster will be the smallest Jeep SUV so far and is currently in its development stage. This new SUV is expected to make its debut after mid-2023 and will be the most affordable Jeep SUV in India. More details however are yet to be known.

5. New Honda SUV:

Honda is currently revising its Indian portfolio and will be launching a number of products including a new midsize SUV to take on the Hyundai Creta. This new midsize Honda SUV is expected to go into production only after the third quarter of 2023 and will share its powertrain options with Honda City.

6. New-Gen Mahindra XUV500:

The new Mahindra XUV700 was a great success for the Indian carmaker which is currently said to be working on the next-gen iteration of the XUV500. However, unlike earlier, the new XUV500 will only be available as a five-seater SUV and is expected to be underpinned by an extended version of the XUV300’s platform.