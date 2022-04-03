Hyundai Creta To Get 3 Rivals Soon – From Maruti, Toyota & Honda

The midsize SUV segment will see plenty of action this year and beyond as the Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos will get new rivals from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Honda

In the Indian car market, the midsize SUV segment is currently ruled by South Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia, with the Creta and Seltos, respectively. These two SUVs are considerably more popular than their rivals, but that might be the case for a long. 3 new midsize SUVs are set to arrive likely soon, which could disrupt the Korean dominance in the segment.

Honda appears to be working on a midsize SUV for India but no concrete details about it are known yet. We expect this upcoming Honda midsize SUV to be based on the ‘RS concept’ SUV, which was showcased at the 2021 GIIAS (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show). The concept shares its architecture with the new-gen BR-V and City and has an extremely sharp and futuristic design.

In the Indian market, Honda will likely offer a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine in this SUV. This motor, which also does duty on the new-gen City, can generate a peak power of 121 PS and a maximum torque of 145 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmission options will likely be offered here. There’s also the possibility of a hybrid powertrain option on this SUV.

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are jointly developing a midsize SUV for the Indian market, which will be launched here under both brands. As per speculations, it will be underpinned by Toyota’s DNGA platform.

The upcoming Maruti-Toyota midsize SUV will likely be powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine with a strong hybrid system. A turbocharged petrol engine option might also be available. Both the manufacturers will offer manual and automatic gearbox choices here.

Both SUVs will be developed with different top hats and they won’t follow the badge-engineering exercise upon launch likely in the latter half of this year (more specifically around Diwali). They will be the major launch for both brands in 2022 and could make a big impact as they could be priced aggressively against Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

