Hyundai Creta SX Executive Variant Launched From Rs. 13.14 Lakh

Hyundai Creta SX Executive misses out on features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connectivity

A couple of months ago, Hyundai increased the prices of its hot-selling Creta in the Indian market as it saw a hike of up to Rs. 20,000 and the base E trim had some features omitted. With the automotive industry showing signs of getting back to action across India, the South Korean manufacturer has introduced a new Creta SX Executive variant.

Based on the regular SX grade, it slots between the S and SX trims and it can be had with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque or a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel mill kicking out 115 PS and 250 Nm. The Creta SX Executive is offered only with a six-speed manual transmission in both engine options.

The 1.5-litre petrol MT SX Executive costs Rs. 13.14 lakh while the 1.5-litre diesel MT SX Executive is priced at Rs. 14.14 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). In comparison to the SX grade, the SX Executive is around Rs. 79,000 cheaper and it certainly misses out on a host of features including the 10.25-inch horizontally-oriented touchscreen infotainment system.



It won’t offer Hyundai’s BlueLink in-car connectivity option, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, voice recognition function, Arkamys Sound Mood, driver rearview monitor and burglar alarm. However, it gets equipment such as body-coloured door handles, day/night mirror, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, reversing camera, USB port, shark fin antenna, Bluetooth mic, etc.

The SX MT petrol trim costs Rs. 13.93 lakh and the respective diesel version carries a sticker tag of Rs. 14.93 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The second-largest carmaker in the country could expect the SX Executive trim to provide high volumes considering its less expensive price tag and in comparison, it is Rs. 95,000 costlier than the S MT.



Currently, the 1.4 DCT SX (O) sits at the top of the range, priced at Rs. 17.67 lakh and the 1.5 AT SX (O) diesel costs Rs. 17.62 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine in the mid-size SUV generates 140 PS maximum power and 242 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a seven-speed DCT.