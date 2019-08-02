Hyundai launched Creta Sports Edition with over 20 cosmetic updates including sunroof, smoked headlamps, all-black interior to give it a sporty feel both inside out

The mid-SUV segment in India has seen the most number of launches in the past one year and the current segment leader Hyundai Creta is facing a lot of heat from these new products like Tata Harrier, MG Hector and upcoming Kia Seltos.

To counter the attack, Hyundai has launched the limited-edition Creta Sports Edition in India priced at Rs 12.78 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol model and Rs 14.13 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel model. The Sports Edition is available only in two variants and with manual gearbox option only.

The Hyundai Creta Sports Edition is a purely cosmetic update and there are 20 upgrades as compared to the regular car. There are only two paint schemes to choose from – Phantom Black and Polar White with a Phantom Black roof. The dual-tone paint scheme is available at an additional Rs 11,000 over and above the single paint scheme price.

When compared to the regular version, the limited edition Sports Edition gets smoked projector headlights, dark chrome finish for the grille, silver roof rails and skid plates, faux dual exhaust tips finished in chrome, black outside mirror casings, and a rear spoiler.

Inside the cabin is an all-black theme, black fabric seats with ‘Creta’ lettering embossed on them, leather-wrapped steering wheel, contrast stitching for the seats, steering wheel and gear lever boot, silver surrounds for the AC vents and an electric sunroof.

Since the Sports Edition is based on the SX variant, the standard feature list includes automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control and wireless smartphone charging. In terms of safety, the Creta gets dual airbags and ABS as standard.

As mentioned there’s no change to the mechanicals and the engine options continue to be the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel motors with the same output and a manual gearbox. When compared to the SX variant, the Hyundai Creta Sports Edition is priced about Rs 60,000 higher.