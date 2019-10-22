Hyundai Creta New Base 1.6L Diesel Variant Launched – Walkaround Video

With the Hyundai Creta facing heat from the recently launched Kia Seltos, its manufacturer has come up with a new entry-level variant to draw more buyers

The Hyundai Creta has been one of the most successful models from its South Korean carmaker. Launched in 2015, the Creta remained at the very top of its game all this while. However, the influx of fresher SUVs, namely the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector, has surely started showing effects on the once unchallenged popularity of the SUV. In fact, the drop in sales of the popular SUV has to do more with the arrival of Kia’s first-ever product than anything else.

While the Hyundai Creta is expected to regain the lost glory with the launch of an all-new model next year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd won’t leave any stone unturned to ensure that the demand for the current model is conserved for as long as possible. In line with this, the manufacturer has made the 1.6-litre diesel variant of its small SUV more accessible by launching it in the E-grade of entry-level trim.

Until now, the 1.6-litre diesel variant of the Hyundai Creta used to be available only SX variant onwards. Now, however, one can pick up the 1.6-litre option over the 1.4-litre variant either in E+ (Rs 10.88 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi) or EX (Rs 11.92 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi) trims. With this, the starting price of the 1.6-litre diesel variant has gone down by roughly Rs 2.8 lakh.

Also, with the launch of the new base trims of the 1.6-litre diesel variant, the gap between the 1.4-litre diesel and the bigger oil-burner option has reduced to just about Rs 90,000. Earlier, this difference was in the tune of Rs 3.65 lakh.

With the launch of the more affordable 1.6-litre diesel engine-equipped trims, many buyers of the 1.4-litre variant are likely to drift towards opting for the bigger engine option and benefitting from considerably more power. To put things in perspective, the 1.6-litre diesel variant of the Hyundai Creta outputs a maximum power of 128 hp and a peak torque of 260 Nm.

In comparison, the 1.4-litre diesel variant puts out a maximum power of 90 hp and a peak torque of 220 Nm. Both the motors get a 6-speed manual transmission but only the 1.6-litre diesel engine gets the optional automatic transmission. That said, both E+ and EX trims aren’t available with the automatic option.

The new EX variant of the Hyundai Creta 1.6-litre diesel variant comes with features like LED DRLs, rear parking camera and sensors, steering-mounted audio and telephone controls, 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, high-speed alert system and front seatbelt reminder.