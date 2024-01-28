Hyundai Creta N Line Spied During Ad Shoot, Launch Soon

Hyundai Creta N Line is expected to go on sale soon in India with cosmetic updates and interior enhancements; could be offered exclusively with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the facelifted Creta a few weeks ago and is priced between Rs. 11 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The heavily updated midsize SUV gets several revisions inside and out while a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine has joined the lineup, producing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is the first major update for the second generation model, which has been ruling the midsize SUV for four years. The second largest car producer in the country also confirmed that its N Line range would further be expanded this calendar year and the Creta would play a significant role in it. It appears that the Creta N Line is coming sooner than expected.

It will be positioned above the existing range and will have notable cosmetic updates and mechanical changes to justify the premium price tag. Currently, Hyundai sells the N Line grade in Venue and i20 and more models will be part of the portfolio, likely including the latest Verna. The Hyundai Creta N Line has been caught on camera for the first time in its undisguised production-ready form.

The five-seater was spotted on a filming day in Pune suggesting that a launch will be on the cards sooner. As expected, it gains an enhanced exterior comprising larger 18-inch alloy wheels as opposed to the 17-inchers. The signature blue and red finish, as well as a matte grey shade will be available and it will be sold in multiple variants.

The front and rear bumpers have also been revised. The cabin is equipped with a fully black sporty interior with the unique N Line touches for the gear lever, steering wheel and seats. The N Line logo will also be grafted on the exterior. It could be retailed only with the new 1.5L turbo petrol mill and Hyundai could offer a six-speed manual transmission exclusively in this trim.

The 2024 Creta is available with a fully-loaded seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission only in its 1.5L turbo guise. The suspension will be firmer for added sportiness and the exhaust system will be tuned as well just as in the other N Line models.