Hyundai Creta N Line Revealed, Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch

Hyundai Creta N Line will go on sale on March 11 and it gets a host of cosmetic enhancements compared to the regular model

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the start of bookings for the Creta N Line in the domestic market and its images have also been revealed. It follows the launch of the facelifted Creta a few weeks ago and it gets a host of improvements inside and out compared to the regular model. The reservations are open for an initial token of Rs. 25,000.

The Hyundai Creta N Line can be booked at the brand’s Signature dealerships across the country or via Clicktobuy online platform. The performance-based model takes plenty of inspiration from Hyundai’s motorsport programme, particularly in WRC (World Rally Championship). Speaking on the booking open announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said,

“At Hyundai Motor India, we take pride in being the pioneers of providing futuristic technology and smart mobility solutions to the ever-discerning Indian customers. With the introduction of Hyundai CRETA N Line, we are all set to once again break the monotony in the industry. Hyundai’s N Line model range aims at fuelling dreams and aspirations of customers by inducing advanced, sporty and even more dynamic driving experiences.”

The exterior of the Hyundai Creta N Line comprises N Line specific front grille section with the signature emblem, new front bumper design with contrast red inserts, newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels with red painted brake callipers at the front and rear, red side sill inserts, a sporty skid plate with red inserts and dual exhaust pipes.

These visual enhancements are topped off by the presence of the exclusive N Line emblem on the front, side and rear profiles. The interior also gets specific N Line touches and contrast finishes to match the exterior. The Hyundai Creta N Line will go on sale on March 11, 2024 in India and it adorns a unique Thunder Blue paint scheme with black finished roof.

Some of the highlighting features that will be available are Level 2 ADAS, 42 standard safety features including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic parking brake with auto hold, Hill Assist Control (HAC), a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone charger, an all-digital instrument cluster and so on.