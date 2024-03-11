Hyundai Creta N Line Launched In India At Rs. 16.82 Lakh

Hyundai Creta N Line is available in two variants namely N8 and N10 and it derives power from a 1.5L turbo petrol engine with MT and DCT options

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the Creta N Line in the domestic market and it carries a starting price of Rs. 16.82 lakh for the N8 MT. It goes all the way up to Rs. 20.29 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom). The Hyundai Creta N Line has become the third model within the brand’s lineup to get the N Line treatment following the Venue N Line and i20 N Line.

The Creta in its N Line specification has been made available in a total of six colour schemes namely Atlas White, Abyss Black, Thunder Blue with black roof, Atlas White with black roof, Shadow Gray with black roof and the new Titan gray matte shade. The Creta N Line offers numerous enhancements both inside and out compared to the regular model. Customers interested in purchasing can secure their booking with an initial token amount of Rs. 25,000.

Distinguishing itself with unique N Line-specific features, the Hyundai Creta N Line boasts a signature front grille section and emblem, along with a sporty front bumper design highlighted by contrast red inserts. Its bold and aggressive stance is further emphasized by the newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, complemented by red-painted brake callipers at both the front and rear.

Hyundai Creta N Line Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom) 1. N8 MT Rs. 16,82,300 2. N10 MT Rs. 19,34,300 3. N8 DCT Rs. 18,32,300 4. N10 DCT Rs. 20,29,900

The Hyundai Creta N Line features red side sill inserts and a sporty skid plate with red accents. The presence of dual exhaust pipes adds to its performance-oriented theme. Reflecting its N Line heritage, the model boasts retuned suspension for a firmer ride and a sportier exhaust note. Additionally, reworked steering dynamics provide added composure for a sportier driving experience.

Performance Specifications Engine 1.5L turbo four-cylinder petrol Power 160 PS Torque 253 Nm Gearbox Six-Speed MT & Seven-Speed DCT

Derived from the SX (O) grade, the Creta N Line boasts a black interior theme accentuated by red inserts on the steering wheel, dashboard, and centre console. The N branding is prominently featured on the seats and gear lever. Adding to the premium feel are red ambient lighting and aluminium pedals.

On the equipment front, the Creta N Line offers a comprehensive list of features, including a dual-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, six airbags, leather seat upholstery, EPB (Electric Parking Brake) with Auto Hold, Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging, etc.

Powering the Hyundai Creta N Line is a 1.5L turbo GDI four-cylinder petrol engine, capable of delivering a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT. The standard Creta only offers DCT with the turbo petrol mill.