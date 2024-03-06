Hyundai Creta N Line Interior Unveiled Ahead Of Launch

The interior of the Hyundai Creta N Line boasts a host of visual enhancements over the regular model; launch on March 11 in India

Only a few days ago, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) revealed the exterior images of the Creta N Line. The performance-based top-spec model is scheduled to go on sale on March 11, 2024 in India and its pre-bookings are open for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 across Hyundai’s authorised dealerships and online. Today, Hyundai has revealed the interior images of the upcoming SUV.

It is clear that the cabin of the Hyundai Creta N Line takes plenty of inspiration from the design details of the exterior with unique N Line touches to further up its premium as well as sporty status compared to the standard model. The black theme is increasingly prevalent, complemented by the contrasting red finish in several areas.

While the standard Creta is sold with a two-tone grey and black interior theme, the Creta N Line features a sporty all-black finish throughout. The red accent can be witnessed across the dashboard as it is present in the lower part of the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and covers the all-digital instrument console.

It can also be found through the AC vent when viewed from the side and on the gear lever as well as the seats at the front and rear with N branding and the three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. The red ambient lighting, N branding on the gear lever and metal pedals are other highlights. The 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line is based on the SX (O) grade.

Thus, features such as a dual-pane sunroof, six airbags, ventilated driver and front passenger seats, Level 2 ADAS tech, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charger, etc have been carried over. It derives power from the familiar 1.5L turbo GDI four-cylinder petrol engine, producing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque.

It will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT. The Creta N Line will be sold in N8 and N10 trims and it comes with a sportier twin-pipe exhaust system, reworked steering dynamics and a firmer suspension setup to offer sportier handling characteristics.