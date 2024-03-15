Hyundai Creta N Line Detailed Drive Review & Mileage Test

Hyundai Creta N Line derives power from a 1.5L turbo petrol engine developing 160 PS and 253 Nm, paired with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT

A few days ago, Hyundai launched the Creta N Line officially, carrying a starting price of Rs. 16.82 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 20.29 lakh for the top-spec trim (both prices, ex-showroom). We got to drive the performance-based midsize SUV and below we have linked the comprehensive drive review and mileage test of the third N Line model in India.

The Hyundai Creta N Line comes with numerous enhancements both inside and out compared to its standard counterpart. On the exterior, it boasts the signature N Line-specific front grille section and emblem, along with a sportier front bumper design featuring contrasting red inserts. Its aggressive stance is further emphasized by newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, accompanied by red-painted brake callipers.

Additional highlights include red side sill inserts and a sporty skid plate adorned with bold red accents, further enhancing its athletic profile. The presence of dual exhaust pipes adds to its performance-oriented nature. As is typical for an N Line model, it features retuned suspension for a firmer ride while the exhaust note has been enhanced for a sportier sound.

Reworked steering dynamics contribute to added composure as well in the 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line. It is sold in a total of six paint schemes namely Atlas White, Abyss Black, Thunder Blue with black roof, Atlas White with black roof, Shadow Gray with black roof and the new Titan gray matte. It is offered in N8 and N10 trims and is based on the SX (O) grade.

The cabin gains a black theme, contrasting red inserts on the multifunctional steering wheel, dash and centre console, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS tech, N branding on the seats and gear lever, red ambient light, aluminium pedals, dual-zone auto climate control, wireless smartphone charging facility, and so on.

Under the bonnet, the Hyundai Creta N Line uses a 1.5L turbo GDI four-cylinder petrol engine, capable of delivering a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. This powertrain is mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The standard Creta in its 1.5L turbo petrol specification is only available with an MT.