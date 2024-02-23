Hyundai Creta N Line To Officially Launch In India On March 11

Hyundai Creta N Line will be launched in India in March 2024 and it gets a host of enhancements inside and out compared to the regular model

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has sent out an email asking us to block our dates, March 11 and 12, 2024, for an announcement in New Delhi. It will be for a new product launch and the teaser showing light trails of a long exposed highway and the colours included indicate that it will be for the Creta N line, which has already been caught undisguised.

Last month, Hyundai introduced the heavily updated Creta for a starting price of Rs. 11 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The five-seater midsize SUV gets a slew of cosmetic revisions and changes to the interior while a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol mill has joined the range, developing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque.

Around the time of its launch, the South Korean auto major confirmed that it would get a performance-based N Line variant. The 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line is expected to be offered in multiple variants, mainly sitting close to or at the top of the range. It is worth noting that the N Line variant of the Verna was spotted a long while ago and it is also in the pipeline.

The Creta N Line arrives for the first time in India while it was previously in international markets. It will boast an upgraded exterior featuring larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a departure from the 17-inch wheels. Buyers will have the option of selecting between the signature blue and red finish and a matte grey shade. Notably, both the front and rear bumpers have undergone revisions for a refreshed look.

Inside the cabin, a sleek all-black sporty interior will be included, accentuated by distinctive N Line accents on the gear lever, steering wheel, and seats. Additionally, the N Line logo will adorn the exterior, further emphasising its performance-oriented design. It may only be available with the new 1.5L turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT.

Currently, the regular 2024 Hyundai Creta, powered by the 1.5L turbo petrol engine, is sold in an exclusive fully loaded trim. It is hooked with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission only. In line with other N Line models, the suspension will be calibrated to offer a firmer ride. Furthermore, the exhaust system will undergo tuning for a sportier note.