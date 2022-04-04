Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Launched In India At Rs. 13.35 Lakh

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition gets a host of cosmetic updates with blackened exterior bits, red brake callipers, special emblem and a black interior theme

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Creta in the coming months with a host of changes in line and out sticking by the brand’s latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy found in many global models including the fourth-generation Tucson. Ahead of its arrival, Hyundai has debuted a special Knight Edition of the existing Creta.

The midsize SUV has been ruling the roost for years and the second generation capitalised on the success of its predecessor upon its arrival in early 2020. The second-largest producer in the country has brought in the Creta Knight Edition with cosmetic updates at a starting price of Rs. 13.35 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs. 18.02 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

We brought you exclusive details of the 2022 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition recently and it gets visual updates on the outside as well as inside. It features a glossy black front grille with red inserts, glossy black finished front and rear skid plates along with carrying the dark theme onto the C-pillars, roof rails, outside rearview mirrors, side sills, shark fin antenna and so.

To add sportiness to the package, the South Korean auto major has introduced red brake callipers to the front while a special Knight Edition emblem can be seen on the bootlid. Inside the cabin, the 2022 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition features a black theme with contrast seat stitching and coloured inserts on the steering wheels, coloured AC vent inserts, etc.

Other highlights are dark metal coloured 16- or 17-inch alloy wheels, dark chrome emblem finish, blackened door handles, etc. Based on S+ and SX (O) trims, the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is available only with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol and a 1.5-litre four-pot turbo diesel in manual and automatic transmission choices.

The gasoline mill produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5-litre diesel delivers 115 PS and 250 Nm. The former is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT auto while the latter is mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The equipment list boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charging facility, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, steering wheel with mounted controls, push-button start/stop, cruise control, automatic climate control, six airbags, etc.