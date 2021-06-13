Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos To Get 5 New Rivals This Year

Check out our list of five upcoming SUVs in the Indian market that will compete with Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, directly or indirectly

The popularity of SUVs continues to rise in the Indian market, especially in the compact and midsize segments. Hyundai Creta currently dominates the midsize SUV segment, followed closely by its cousin, Kia Seltos. A few other carmakers also have their contenders fighting in the midsize SUV segment, and those that don’t, are planning to add one in their lineup soon.

This year, a few new SUVs are slated to arrive in the Indian market to compete against Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, either directly or indirectly. Here, we have listed five such upcoming SUVs.

1. Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq is all set to launch in the Indian market later this month, with deliveries scheduled to begin next month. The soon-to-launch Skoda SUV is built on the MQB A0 IN platform, which features heavy localisation for cost-effectiveness. The Kushaq will be available with two engine options in India – a 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit (115 PS) and a 1.5-litre petrol unit (150 PS).

2. Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen will launch a new SUV in India soon, named ‘Taigun’, built on the same platform as Skoda Kushaq. The Taigun will also share its powertrain options with the Kushaq (1.0L TSI petrol and 1.5L TSI petrol engines). This upcoming VW SUV is expected to go on sale in the Indian market in the coming months.

3. Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar is not a direct rival to Creta and Seltos, but it will have an impact on their entire segment. Plenty of buyers would likely opt for the Alcazar over the Creta, due to the added practicality of extra seats. Even though the Alcazar will cannibalise Creta’s sales, the combined sales of these two SUVs will likely touch new heights. This three-row Hyundai SUV is scheduled to launch in India on June 18.

4. Mahindra XUV700 (Entry-level variants)

Mahindra XUV700 is also set to launch in India, expected around Diwali this year. Although the XUV700 will be significantly more premium than the Creta, its lower variants will serve as a 6/7-seater alternative to all the 5-seater midsize SUVs in our market.

5. MG Astor

MG is planning to launch the petrol-powered version of the ZS EV in the Indian market this year. The petrol SUV is expected to be named ‘Astor’, and it will likely arrive here around the Diwali season. MG India has not revealed the technical specifications of the Astor yet.