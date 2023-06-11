Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch Likely in Early 2024

Hyundai Creta facelift is set to launch in the Indian market with unique styling, upgraded features, and new engine options

The current-gen Hyundai Creta, which was launched here back in March 2020, is one of the highest-selling vehicles in India. Now, the SUV is due for a midlife update, and one is already in the works! The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to launch in our market in early 2024, featuring styling and mechanical changes.

The India-spec Hyundai Creta facelift won’t be the one that was launched in Indonesia in November 2021. Instead, the South Korean carmaker is working on another iteration of the Creta facelift, with distinctive styling cues. Spy shots from Hyundai’s home country have also revealed that a new Creta, different from the global models, is in development.

The upcoming Creta facelift for India will boast unique styling that sets it apart from its predecessors. The front fascia will feature a wider grille with inserts similar to the new Verna sedan, accompanied by split headlamps. The upper section of the headlamps will house LED DRLs, while the lower section will consist of the main headlamps. The facelift model could also incorporate the H-style DRL pattern, also seen on the forthcoming Hyundai Exter micro SUV.

Although the profile is expected to remain essentially unchanged, minor tweaks to the chrome application, cladding, and rear design are anticipated. We expect the alloy wheels to sport a new design though. At the rear, we will likely see a new connected LED taillamp, which would add a touch of premium-ness to the overall design.

The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine of the current Creta has been discontinued, and it won’t be carried over to the facelift model. It will be replaced by a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor (158 bhp). The 1.5-litre NA petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines will likely be carried forward though. Interestingly, an EV version has also been spied, so an electric powertrain may also be added.

Hyundai Creta is currently priced from Rs. 10.87 to Rs. 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The facelifted model will have a higher price tag. We expect the SUV to get better tech and equipment as well, like ADAS, etc., which should drive the price even higher! More details should emerge online in the coming weeks, so stay tuned!