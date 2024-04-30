Hyundai Creta EV To Likely Debut In Early 2025 In India

The production of the much-awaited Hyundai Creta EV will commence before the end of this CY in India before its market launch

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently confirmed that the production of the electrified Creta will begin before the end of this calendar year. Thus, we expect its world premiere to happen as early as January. The 2025 edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo is planned to be held in three venues between January 17 and 22 and it will merge with Auto Expo.

The second largest car producer in the country could use this opportunity to grab the eyeballs of the media, enthusiasts and customers alike as the motoring show has often been used by the brand to launch or showcase new products. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. The Hyundai Creta EV has been caught testing multiple times on public roads in the last few months.

It will compete with the forthcoming Tata Curvv, Maruti Suzuki eVX, its Toyota sibling, Citroen Basalt EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, etc. Expect the starting price to hover around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Spy pictures of the midsize electric SUV suggest several design changes compared to its ICE counterpart.

Notable among these will be a closed-off front grille section, indicating the vehicle’s electric nature. The front and rear bumpers will also be redesigned, possibly to improve aerodynamics and enhance its sporty appeal. Additionally, the Creta EV will feature a new alloy wheel design and a front charging port. The headlamps and tail lamps resemble those found on the regular Creta.

While detailed technical specifications are not yet available, the Hyundai Creta EV is expected to offer a driving range between 450 and 500 km on a single charge. The five-seater is rumoured to offer both single and dual electric motor configurations. The electric motor used in the Creta EV could be sourced from the base variant of the Kona Electric.

The equipment list will mirror that of its ICE sibling as Level 2 ADAS, dual pane sunroof, six airbags as standard, automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charger, connected tech, dual-screen layout, etc will be available.