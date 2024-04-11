Hyundai Creta EV Spied Again In India Revealing Interior Details

The interior of the Hyundai Creta EV appears to be heavily influenced by the latest Creta ICE; could have a range of around 500 km

Hyundai has been caught testing the electric version of the Creta multiple times on public roads already. Based on the facelifted ICE Creta, the midsize electric SUV is expected to go on sale before the end of this year or in early 2025 to compete with the forthcoming Tata Curvv, Maruti Suzuki eVX, its Toyota sibling and Citroen Basalt EV, the existing MG ZS EV and Mahindra XUV400.

The interior of the Hyundai Creta EV could be seen in the latest set of spy images. The integrated dual-screen layout (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment) is the same as the one found in the latest Creta. The steering wheel, however, gets a different finish with a new logo introduced in Hyundai’s electric vehicles sold abroad.

The drive mode selector has been mounted on the steering column. As for the features, Level 2 ADAS, six airbags and 16 other safety features as standard, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, layered dashboard, adjustable headrests, a sunroof, front parking sensors, etc could be offered.

The spy shots also show the existence of a shut-off front grille, revised bumpers at the front and rear, newly designed alloy wheels, a charging port at the front, headlamps and tail lamps similar to the ICE Creta. While no technical details are available, we do expect the Hyundai Creta EV to offer a claimed driving range of around 500 km on a single charge.

It will support fast charging and whether V2L capabilities will be available or not is yet to be divulged. Reports indicate that both single and dual electric motor setups could be offered enabling an expansive variant lineup to take on the competition. The electric motor could be borrowed from the base-spec Kona Electric too.

Only a few days ago, Hyundai Motor Group signed a MoU with Indian brand Exide for locally manufacturing batteries and they will be used in the upcoming range of zero-emissions from both brands. They could utilise their global alliance with LG Chem for further developments as well.