Hyundai Creta E Diesel Variant Back On Website, Has 1 Year Waiting Period

Hyundai offers the Creta with three different powertrain options including a 1.5-litre oil burner, a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine

The Hyundai Creta is currently the best-selling SUV in the Indian market, and the demand for the car in the country has no slowing down. While the Creta is clocking huge sales numbers month in, month out, Hyundai is actually still not able to keep up with the overwhelming demand of the mid-size SUV.

Some variants of the Creta have a waiting period stretching up to 12 months, and Hyundai claims that the diesel variants of the car have a higher demand as compared to the petrol trims. The entry-level E diesel variant of the Hyundai Creta was recently de-listed from the company’s official website, likely because of its high waiting period.

However, the entry-level trim is back on Hyundai’s ClickToBuy website. The Creta 1.5 CRDi MT E variant is currently priced at Rs 10.31 lakh. On the other hand, the top-end diesel automatic variant will set you back by Rs 17,48,800 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). The 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine on the Creta puts out 115 PS of maximum power, along with 250 Nm of peak torque.



The transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic. Also on offer with the Creta are a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine rated at 115 PS/144 Nm; as well as a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor that generates 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque.

The former is offered with a choice of a 6-speed MT and an optional IVT, while the latter can be had with a 7-speed DCT only. Pricing for the petrol variants of the Creta starts from Rs 9,99,990 and goes all the way up to Rs 17.54 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the range-topping trim.

As of now, the Hyundai Creta directly rivals the likes of the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and the Renault Duster in the Indian market, while also puts up against the entry-level variants of the MG Hector and the Tata Harrier. Hyundai is currently also in the works of introducing a three-row version of the Creta this year.