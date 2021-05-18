Hyundai Creta ‘E’ Base Model Modified Into Top-Spec Variant – Video

Here, we have a modified Hyundai Creta E, which gets the same equipment as the top-spec SX (O) trim, along with a few extra features

Hyundai Creta is the most popular SUV in the Indian market. Recently, the manufacturer updated the equipment list of the SUV, adding features on the upper variants and removing a few from the base trim. Although the changes aren’t too drastic, many people have expressed disappointment over the deletion of features on the base variant.

Thankfully, one can always take the aftermarket route to add features to their vehicle, enhancing convenience and comfort. Here, we have a modified Hyundai Creta base ‘E’ variant, on which a lot of premium features have been added. The mod job has been performed by VIG AUTO ACCESSORIES, who have also shared a video of the vehicle.

A keyless entry system has been added to the Creta, along with chrome door handles. The vehicle gets original seats of the top-end SX (O) trim, with aftermarket leather seat covers. The interior door panels have also been changed, and manual window curtains have been installed on the rear doors. High heat rejection films have been added to the windows, to keep the cabin naturally cool.

We also see leather wraps on the doors of this modified Creta, with sparkling gloss black interior trims. The dashboard of the SUV is also leather-wrapped, and we see gloss black trims around the AC vents and on the centre console. Two 11.5-inch Android entertainment screens have been installed for the rear passengers, further enhancing the premium feel of the vehicle. Ambient cabin lighting and illuminated scuff plates have also been added.

An aftermarket Android-based touchscreen infotainment system has also been added, along with 360-degree camera system. The steering wheel gets gloss black finish at the top and bottom portion, with the sides and centre (horn) wrapped in leatherette. The instrument console gets metallic black inserts, but the dials and MID are unchanged. According to the custom builder, the airbags of the vehicle are not affected by the interior work.

This modified Creta also gets LED headlamps, chrome-plated grille, and LED taillights, the same ones as the top-end trim. The ORVMs have been blacked out, and we also see LED foglamps here. The front and rear bumpers sport integrated faux diffusers, and we also see fake dual exhaust tips on the rear bumper.

Other noticeable features include silver-finished roof rails, faux air vents on the side, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (the same as top-spec Creta). Overall, we are quite impressed with the craftsmanship of this customised Hyundai Creta.