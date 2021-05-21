Hyundai Creta Digitally Imagined As A Lifestyle Pickup Truck

Check out this pair of digitally rendered images, which show us what a Hyundai Creta-based pickup truck might look like

In April 2021, Hyundai took the wraps off its first-ever pickup truck – Santa Cruz. Hyundai Santa Cruz is based on the new-generation Tucson, and is slated to go on sale in the US market soon. The Hyundai pickup won’t be available in the Indian market, as the demand for them isn’t too high, but wouldn’t it be nice if Isuzu D-Max had a rival in our market?

Digital artist Kleber Silva has created a digitally rendered model of a Hyundai Creta-based pickup truck. The vehicle takes a lot of design elements from the Santa Cruz, especially noticeable in the side and rear profile. The front fascia of the vehicle remains unchanged over the Creta; we see the same cascading front grille, a pair of vertically split headlamps, and a silver-finished skid plate on the front bumper.

At the sides, we see silver-finished ORVMS (with integrated turn indicators), black cladding on the wheel arches and below the doors, body-coloured door handles, and a set of lovely machine-cut alloy wheels (same ones as the Santa Cruz). The rear portion of the Creta has been stretched to add a loading bed.

The tailgate has the same design as the Santa Cruz, with T-shaped LED taillights and a blacked-out rear bumper with integrated steps at the sides. A Hyundai logo has been added in the centre, along with a bold ‘CRETA’ badge just below it. The vehicle also gets faux roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated stop lamp.

There’s an additional stop lamp on the tailgate as well, just above the tailgate release. We quite like this Creta-based pickup truck concept, and hope that Hyundai is taking notes! Considering the popularity of the Creta SUV, we believe Hyundai might find a lot of takers for its pickup truck version as well, if it were to be introduced in our market.

As for Hyundai Creta, it is priced from Rs. 9.99 lakh to Rs. 17.37 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, its chief competitors are Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Renault Duster, and Nissan Kicks, along with the upcoming Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.