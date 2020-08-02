Hyundai Creta Beats Kia Seltos, Remains Top Selling SUV In July 2020

Launched in March 2020, the second-generation Hyundai Creta shares aplenty with the Kia Seltos and comes with the same platform along with the same powertrain options

Originally launched in 2015, the Hyundai Creta was soon to establish itself in the market and become a top-seller. Fast forward to the 2019 and the numero-uno status of the Creta was snatched by the Kia Seltos. However, come March 2020 and in spite of the tough market situations, the new-generation Hyundai Creta has managed to outsell the Kia Seltos to become the top-selling SUV in the country.

In July 2020, the second-generation Hyundai Creta, in spite of the low demand for new cars and poor buyer sentiment, managed to post a sales figure of 11,549 units. This makes it much more popular than its immediate rival, Kia Seltos, which could manage a sale of just 8,270 units. Meanwhile, the Maruti Vitara Brezza, which has been the largest sub-compact SUV, posts even lower sales figure than Kia Seltos.

This makes the new generation Hyundai Creta the best-selling SUV yet again after being the most popular SUV in the country in June 2020. For the uninitiated, the second-generation Hyundai Creta has been on sale with a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is on sale in as many as 3 engine options.

While two of these are 1.5-litre petrol and diesel units that output a maximum power of 115 PS each, the third engine option is a 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit that goes on to output a maximum power of 140 PS. It comes mated to a 7-speed DCT.

In its second generation now, the Hyundai Creta is not only more spacious but even offers many more features. For instance, the SUV is available with a panoramic sunroof, semi-digital instrument console, wireless charging pod, BlueLink connected apps and more. It also offers more fuel efficiency than the comparable engine variants of the first generation model, which plays a part in the success of the new SUV.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the second-largest carmaker in the country and the India’s largest car, reveled the second-gen model of its best-selling compact SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. So far, the carmaker has garnered over 55,000 bookings for the new model and has even delivered more than 20,000 units in the last few months the car has been on sale in the country.