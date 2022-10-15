Hyundai Cars Discount [October 2022] – Santro, i10 Nios, i20, Kona EV

Hyundai Cars India is currently offering discounts up to Rs 1 lakh for the buyers this festive year

Hyundai India recently announced the latest discounts and offers in the Indian market this festive season for the buyers looking for feature-rich and VFM offerings in the market. The Korean carmaker is offering up to Rs 1 lakh discounts on select cars and here are all the details you need to know about the latest Hyundai cars discount and offers in India in October 2022.

Starting with the Santro first, Hyundai is currently offering discounts up to Rs 28,000 on all the variants of the Santro except for the CNG versions. These include Rs 15,000 cash discounts, Rs 10,000 exchange benefits and Rs 3,000 discounts for corporate customers. The CNG variants on the other hand get Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs 3000 corporate discounts.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is being offered with discounts up to Rs 48,000 that include up to Rs 35,000 cash discounts, Rs 10,000 exchange benefits and Rs 3,000 worth of corporate discounts. The CNG variants however are only offered with Rs 20,000 while the other exchange benefits and corporate discounts remain similar.

Model Cash Discount Exchange bonus + Corporate Discount Hyundai Santro Rs 15,000 Rs 10,000 + Rs 3,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rs 35,000 (Turbo) Rs 20,000 (CNG) Rs 5,000 (Other) Rs 10,000 + Rs 3,000 Hyundai Aura Rs 5,000 Rs 20,000 (CNG) Rs 10,000 + Rs 3,000 Hyundai i20 Rs 10,000 (Magna and Sportz) Rs 10,000 (On Select Variants) Hyundai Kona EV Rs 1,00,000 0

The Hyundai Aura CNG variants also get similar discounts and are offered with Rs 20,000 worth of cash discounts, Rs 10,000 worth of exchange benefits, and Rs 3,000 worth of corporate offers. All other variants are offered with Rs 5,000 cash discounts, Rs 10,000 exchange benefits and Rs 3,000 corporate discounts.

The Maruti Baleno-rivalling Hyundai i20 gets discounts upto Rs 20,000 on select models. For those wondering, the brand is offering Rs 10,000 worth of cash discounts and Rs 10,000 exchange benefits on the Magna and Sportz variants only. No corporate discounts are being offered with the new i20 in India this month.

The new Hyundai Kona EV is offered with maximum cash discounts worth Rs 1,00,000 while no exchange benefits and corporate discounts are being offered with the new Kona EV. Likewise, the brand is not offering any discounts with the Venue, Creta, Verna, Alcazar, and the Tucson.