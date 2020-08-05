Hyundai Becomes Top SUV Seller In India, Thanks To Creta & Venue

Hyundai currently retails four Sport Utility Vehicles in the Indian market, namely Venue, Creta, Kona Electric as well as the Tucson

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is currently one of the biggest automobile manufacturers in the Indian market, and continues to maintain a position around the top of the sales charts, month in, month out. In the first quarter of this fiscal year, Hyundai has beaten Maruti Suzuki as well as Mahindra in the UV space.

In the months of May, June and July 2020, the Korean carmaker managed to sell a total of 4,458, 11,382 and 18,372 units respectively, totalling to 34,212 units sold in Q1 FY2020-21. In comparison, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 32,577 UVs in the same time period, while Mahindra sold a total of 22,477 utility vehicles.

This means that Hyundai sold 1,635 more UVs than Maruti Suzuki, and 11,735 more than Mahindra in the aforementioned period. As of now, Hyundai has a total of four SUVs in its line-up, namely Venue, Creta, Kona Electric and Tucson. Out of these, the Creta was the highest selling, with 21,968 units sold, while the Venue came in at second with 12,105 units sold.

Hyundai managed to sell 93 units of the Tucson, and 46 units of the Kona Electric in this period. Apart from these, the Korean carmaker has a range of other passenger vehicles in its line-up including Verna, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Santro as well as the i20. The carmaker is also working on launching a range of new cars in the country in the coming months.

Talking about the upcoming Hyundai cars, the next car to be launched by the company will likely be the new-gen i20, which is expected to be launched in the country by this festive season. Unofficial bookings for the new-gen premium hatch have reportedly already commenced.

The new-gen i20 will feature a host of revolutionary changes as compared to the current model on sale, both on the inside, as well as the outside. The car will be loaded up to the brim with features, and will go on to set new benchmarks in the segment that currently hosts the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, VW Polo etc.