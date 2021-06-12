Hyundai Alcazar Vs Tata Safari – Specs & Features Comparison

Check out our on-paper comparison of the forthcoming Hyundai Alcazar with one of its biggest rivals in India, Tata Safari

Hyundai Alcazar is set to launch in the Indian market later this month. Upon arrival, the upcoming three-row Hyundai SUV will compete against the likes of MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV500. A lot of details about the Alcazar have already been revealed, like the engine specifications, equipment list, etc., and people are waiting for the price reveal with high anticipation.

Plenty of buyers are already wondering whether they should book a Hyundai Alcazar, or go for a different three-row SUV, like Tata Safari. Here, we compare the Alcazar and the Safari to know how they stack up against each other.

Hyundai Alcazar Vs Tata Safari – Exterior Comparison

Hyundai Alcazar shares a majority of its exterior design with the Creta. At the front, we see similar vertically split headlamps, but the front grille has been restyled. The side profile is similar to the Creta as well, except for the larger 18-inch wheels and the stretched-out rear section. The tailgate of the Alcazar features a new design, and the wraparound LED taillights are new as well.

In a similar fashion, Tata Safari shares its design with the Harrier. The split headlamp design is the same, but a new chrome-studded front grille is available on the Safari. The vehicle also gets roof rails, which neatly integrate into the C-pillars. The tailgate design on the Safari is different compared to the Harrier, along with the design for the LED taillights.

Dimensions Hyundai Alcazar Tata Safari Length TBA 4,661mm Width TBA 1,894mm Height TBA 1,786mm Wheelbase 2,760mm 2,741mm

Hyundai Alcazar’s exterior dimensions are yet to be revealed, although we do know that it has a 2,760mm long wheelbase. Tata Safari, on the other hand, has a smaller 2,741mm wheelbase. The Safari does have a lot of road presence, and the Alcazar isn’t too far behind on that front. The Alcazar has a main advantage of having the largest bootspace and longest wheelbase in its segment enhancing practicality.

Hyundai Alcazar Vs Tata Safari – Interior Comparison

Both the Alcazar and Safari are available in 6- and 7-seater configurations. However, the Alcazar also gets a lot of segment-first features, like a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, blind view monitor, wireless smartphone charger in the second row (6-seater), integrated air purifier with AQI display, and folding tables behind the front seats.

It also gets ambient cabin lighting, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and go, connected car tech, etc. The cabin features a lovely Black and Cognac Brown interior theme, which looks quite premium and upmarket.

The Safari is also well-loaded, with features like a semi-digital instrument cluster (with 7-inch MID), an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, connected car tech, keyless entry and go, panoramic sunroof, etc, on offer. However, compared to the Alcazar, it pales out a little.

The SUV gets a Black and Oyster White interior theme on the regular models, while the Adventure Persona models come with an Earthy Brown and Oyster White interior theme.

Hyundai Alcazar Vs Tata Safari – Powertrain Comparison

The Alcazar will be available with two engine options in the Indian market – a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel motor (115 PS/250 Nm) and a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol mill (159 PS/191 Nm). Both the powerplants will be available with a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Hyundai Alcazar specifications Engine 2.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4, petrol 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max Power 159 PS 115 PS Max Torque 191 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

The Safari is powered exclusively by an FCA-sourced 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, with 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque on tap. The transmission options consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Interestingly, the Safari’s automatic gearbox is sourced from Hyundai. Both the Safari and the Alcazar are only offered in a front-wheel-drive configuration.

Tata Safari specifications Engine 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max Power 170 PS Max Torque 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

Hyundai Alcazar Vs Tata Safari – Price

Hyundai is yet to announce the price list of the Alcazar; we expect the SUV to be priced between Rs. 13 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh. As for Tata Safari, its price currently ranges from Rs. 14.99 lakh to Rs. 21.81 lakh.

The Safari has a more powerful engine on offer, which is great for mile-munching. However, the Alcazar seems to be the better choice, thanks to the brilliant features and equipment on offer alongside having the largest bootspace in the segment and the longest wheelbase.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi