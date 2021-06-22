Hyundai Alcazar Vs MG Hector Plus – Detailed Price Comparison

Check out our price comparison of the newly-launched Hyundai Alcazar and one of its biggest competitors in our market, MG Hector Plus
Hyundai Alcazar was launched in India just a few days back. It is essentially a long-wheelbase, three-row version of the Creta, with a few changes here and there, and a lot more equipment on offer. Below, we’ve compared the price list of the Alcazar and MG Hector Plus, to see how competitively they are priced in our market.
There are two engine choices on offer on Hyundai Alcazar. The first one is a 2.0-litre NA petrol unit (159 PS/191 Nm), while the second option is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm). Both powerplants can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.
Hyundai offers the Alcazar in both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations. The SUV also gets plenty of segment-first features, like a 10.25-inch multi-display digital cluster, blind-view monitor, integrated air-purifier (with AQI display), second-row wireless smartphone charging (6-seater only), and folding tables behind first-row seats.
|Hyundai Alcazar price list
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
|Prestige 7-seater MT petrol
|Rs. 16.30 lakh
|Prestige 6-seater MT petrol
|Rs. 16.45 lakh
|Prestige (O) 7-seater AT petrol
|Rs. 17.93 lakh
|Platinum 7-seater MT petrol
|Rs. 18.22 lakh
|Platinum (O) 6-seater AT petrol
|Rs. 19.56 lakh
|Signature 6-seater MT petrol
|Rs. 18.71 lakh
|Signature (O) 6-seater AT petrol
|Rs. 19.85 lakh
|Prestige 7-seater MT diesel
|Rs. 16.53 lakh
|Prestige (O) 7-seater AT diesel
|Rs. 18.01 lakh
|Prestige 6-seater MT diesel
|Rs. 16.68 lakh
|Platinum 7-seater MT diesel
|Rs. 18.45 lakh
|Platinum (O) 6-seater AT diesel
|Rs. 19.79 lakh
|Signature 6-seater MT diesel
|Rs. 18.94 lakh
|Signature (O) 6-seater AT diesel
|Rs. 20 lakh
MG Hector Plus also has two engine options on offer – a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor (143 PS/250 Nm) and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel mill (170 PS/350 Nm). The petrol engine also comes with a mild-hybrid system on select trims, which helps improve the fuel economy.
The 1.5L petrol engine is available with three transmission options – a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed DCT, and a CVT. The mild-hybrid version, however, comes exclusively with the manual gearbox. As for the 2.0L diesel engine, it also gets a 6-speed manual gearbox option only.
|MG Hector Plus price list
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
|Style MT 7-seater petrol
|Rs. 13.62 lakh
|Super hybrid MT 7-seater petrol
|Rs. 15.12 lakh
|Smart DCT 6-seater petrol
|Rs. 17.49 lakh
|Smart CVT 6-seater petrol
|Rs. 17.49 lakh
|Sharp hybrid MT 6-seater petrol
|Rs. 18.12 lakh
|Sharp DCT 6-seater petrol
|Rs. 19.17 lakh
|Sharp CVT 6-seater petrol
|Rs. 19.17 lakh
|Style MT 7-seater diesel
|Rs. 15.03 lakh
|Super MT 7-seater diesel
|Rs. 16.13 lakh
|Super MT 6-seater diesel
|Rs. 16.37 lakh
|Smart MT 7-seater diesel
|Rs. 17.99 lakh
|Smart MT 6-seater diesel
|Rs. 18.09 lakh
|Select MT 7-seater diesel
|Rs. 18.80 lakh
|Sharp MT 6-seater diesel
|Rs. 19.60 lakh
Both Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus are loaded to the brim with features, but the Alcazar has a lot more on offer. The Hyundai SUV is more expensive as well, and it doesn’t get a mild-hybrid option, but still, but it emerges as the better option here.