Hyundai Alcazar Vs MG Hector Plus – Detailed Price Comparison

Check out our price comparison of the newly-launched Hyundai Alcazar and one of its biggest competitors in our market, MG Hector Plus

Hyundai Alcazar was launched in India just a few days back. It is essentially a long-wheelbase, three-row version of the Creta, with a few changes here and there, and a lot more equipment on offer. Below, we’ve compared the price list of the Alcazar and MG Hector Plus, to see how competitively they are priced in our market.

There are two engine choices on offer on Hyundai Alcazar. The first one is a 2.0-litre NA petrol unit (159 PS/191 Nm), while the second option is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm). Both powerplants can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Hyundai offers the Alcazar in both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations. The SUV also gets plenty of segment-first features, like a 10.25-inch multi-display digital cluster, blind-view monitor, integrated air-purifier (with AQI display), second-row wireless smartphone charging (6-seater only), and folding tables behind first-row seats.

Hyundai Alcazar price list Variant Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) Prestige 7-seater MT petrol Rs. 16.30 lakh Prestige 6-seater MT petrol Rs. 16.45 lakh Prestige (O) 7-seater AT petrol Rs. 17.93 lakh Platinum 7-seater MT petrol Rs. 18.22 lakh Platinum (O) 6-seater AT petrol Rs. 19.56 lakh Signature 6-seater MT petrol Rs. 18.71 lakh Signature (O) 6-seater AT petrol Rs. 19.85 lakh Prestige 7-seater MT diesel Rs. 16.53 lakh Prestige (O) 7-seater AT diesel Rs. 18.01 lakh Prestige 6-seater MT diesel Rs. 16.68 lakh Platinum 7-seater MT diesel Rs. 18.45 lakh Platinum (O) 6-seater AT diesel Rs. 19.79 lakh Signature 6-seater MT diesel Rs. 18.94 lakh Signature (O) 6-seater AT diesel Rs. 20 lakh

MG Hector Plus also has two engine options on offer – a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor (143 PS/250 Nm) and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel mill (170 PS/350 Nm). The petrol engine also comes with a mild-hybrid system on select trims, which helps improve the fuel economy.

The 1.5L petrol engine is available with three transmission options – a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed DCT, and a CVT. The mild-hybrid version, however, comes exclusively with the manual gearbox. As for the 2.0L diesel engine, it also gets a 6-speed manual gearbox option only.

MG Hector Plus price list Variant Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) Style MT 7-seater petrol Rs. 13.62 lakh Super hybrid MT 7-seater petrol Rs. 15.12 lakh Smart DCT 6-seater petrol Rs. 17.49 lakh Smart CVT 6-seater petrol Rs. 17.49 lakh Sharp hybrid MT 6-seater petrol Rs. 18.12 lakh Sharp DCT 6-seater petrol Rs. 19.17 lakh Sharp CVT 6-seater petrol Rs. 19.17 lakh Style MT 7-seater diesel Rs. 15.03 lakh Super MT 7-seater diesel Rs. 16.13 lakh Super MT 6-seater diesel Rs. 16.37 lakh Smart MT 7-seater diesel Rs. 17.99 lakh Smart MT 6-seater diesel Rs. 18.09 lakh Select MT 7-seater diesel Rs. 18.80 lakh Sharp MT 6-seater diesel Rs. 19.60 lakh

Both Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus are loaded to the brim with features, but the Alcazar has a lot more on offer. The Hyundai SUV is more expensive as well, and it doesn’t get a mild-hybrid option, but still, but it emerges as the better option here.