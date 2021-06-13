Hyundai Alcazar To Spice Things Up In 7-Seater SUV Segment

Hyundai Alcazar will be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission choices

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will launch the Alcazar seven-seater SUV on June 18 and its official bookings have commenced for an initial token of Rs. 25,000. It can be reserved onine through Hyundai’s Click to Buy platform or at authorised dealerships. The Alcazar is one of the highly anticipated launches of this calendar year.

The Alcazar will rival the mid-size five-seater SUV based three-row SUVs like Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus and it has plenty in common with the Creta. However, unlike its competitors, the Alcazar has a longer wheelbase compared to its five-seater sibling and it will likely help in offering a roomier cabin for the third-row occupants.

The seven-seater has the largest wheelbase in its class and the bootspace is also rated to be the largest amongst its competitors. The Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in an expansive range and multiple colour schemes to address a wide range of customers and is loaded with premium features inside and out. We do expect, the SUV to make a strong impact.

With good reception for premium SUVs and crossovers amongst buyers, Hyundai may target high volume sales with the Alcazar. The exterior has subtle differences compared to the Creta with a split headlamp cluster, hexagonal front grille, chromed inserts, wide central air intake and newly designed alloy wheels will be available.

Over to the sides, the Hyundai Alcazar has longer rear overhang courtesy of the longer wheelbase and it could make for an easy ingress and egress to the occupants in the final row but we will have to figure out how the numbers pan out. The Alcazar will be sold in six- (middle row captain seats) and seven-seater configurations.

Under the bonnet, it will utilise a 2.0-litre MPi petrol engine from Elantra producing a maximum power output of 159 PS and 191 Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel mill kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm. Both six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic transmissions will be on offer with the Hyundai Alcazar in India.