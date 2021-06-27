Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Vs Hector Plus Super – Variant Comparison

Check out our features and price comparison between the Prestige trim of Hyundai Alcazar diesel and the Sharp trim of MG Hector Plus diesel

Hyundai Alcazar has launched in the Indian market just a few days ago, and it has managed to create a lot of hype in the market. The manufacturer has already received over 4,000 bookings for the vehicle, which is extremely impressive, especially considering the current market condition. This three-row Hyundai SUV competes with the likes of Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus.

Here, we have compared the base diesel trim level of the Alcazar – Prestige – with the similarly-priced Sharp trim level of MG Hector Plus diesel, to see what you get for all that money.

1. Features

Hyundai offers many segment-first features on the ‘Prestige’ trim of the Alcazar, like all-LED exterior lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, ambient cabin lighting, voice-operated panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and go, cruise control, folding table behind first-row seats, wireless smartphone charger, cooled glove box, etc. The ‘Prestige (O)’ trim adds driving and traction modes, paddle shifters, and air-purifier with AQI display.

The 6-seater version also gets a centre console in the second row, which gets an additional wireless smartphone charger. Safety features on offer include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, stability management, hill-start assist, tyre pressure monitor, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, auto-dimming IRVM, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

As for the Hector Plus, there are plenty of features available on the ‘Super’ trim, like LED headlights and taillights, LED DRLs, halogen foglamps (with cornering function), 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 3.5-inch MID, reading lamps, manual AC, keyless entry and go, cruise control, etc.

In terms of safety equipment, the Super trim gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, Parking sensors (front and rear), rear parking camera, etc. Compared to the Alcazar, the Hector Plus feels slightly light on equipment!

2. Technical specifications

The diesel version of the Alcazar is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged motor, which is also available on Hyundai Creta. This powerplant can generate a peak power of 115 PS and a maximum torque of 250 Nm. The transmission choices include a 6-speed manual (on Prestige) and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic (on Prestige Opt).

MG Hector Plus has a significantly more powerful diesel engine on offer. It gets an FCA-sourced 2.0-litre turbocharged motor, which is capable of generating a peak power of 170 PS and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. Transmission choices are limited to just one – a 6-speed manual.

Specifications Hyundai Alcazar diesel MG Hector Plus diesel Engine 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4, diesel 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max. Power 115 PS 170 PS Max. Torque 250 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT Fuel Economy (ARAI) 20.4 kmpl (MT)/18.1 kmpl (AT) 16.6 kmpl

As expected, the smaller Hyundai diesel engine offers better fuel economy; the manual version can touch 20.4 kmpl, while the automatic version is good for 18.1 kmpl. The larger diesel engine of the Hector Plus is thirstier, returning 16.6 kmpl (as per ARAI).

3. Price

Hyundai Alcazar’s base trim is filled to the brim with a lot of features and equipment, and as a consequence, it is quite pricey. The smaller diesel engine isn’t as powerful as that of its MG rival, but for city commutes, it’s plenty.

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige (Diesel variants) Prestige MT 7-seater Rs. 16.53 lakh Prestige MT 6-seater Rs. 16.68 lakh Prestige (O) AT 7-seater Rs. 18.01 lakh

MG Hector Plus Diesel’s Sharp trim level is slightly more affordable, but it also lacks a lot of features compared to the Alcazar. The oil-burner is more powerful, which gives it good performance on the highways, but there is no automatic gearbox available on the diesel engine.

MG Hector Plus Super (Diesel variants) Super 7-seater Rs. 16.13 lakh Super 6-seater Rs. 16.37 lakh

Overall, the Hyundai SUV emerges as the slightly better option of the two, especially if you are planning to spend most of your time within city limits. The Alcazar also gets connected car tech and a panoramic sunroof as standard, which is great. We only wish it came with a more powerful diesel engine, which would made it an even better offering.