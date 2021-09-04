Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (O) 7-Seater Launched At Rs. 19.63 Lakh

Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (O) seven-seater comes with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced a new variant into the Alcazar lineup. Known as the Platinum (O), it sits in the middle of the pack and is offered with a seven-seater seating configuration, helping in expanding the Alcazar’s range. The Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (O) seven-seater is priced at Rs. 19.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

Positioned below the six-seater version with a middle-row captain seating arrangement, it comes with all the high-end amenities while having a second-row bench setup to accommodate three (2+3+2 layout). It must be noted that the mid-spec Alcazar Platinum (O) seven-seater derives power from only a 1.5-litre four-cylinder CRDI diesel engine.

The powertrain is also used in the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and it develops a maximum power output of 115 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. It is hooked with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Hyundai Alcazar is priced at Rs. 16.30 lakh for the entry-level trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.99 lakh for the range-topping variant (ex-showroom).

The equipment list of the Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (O) seven-seater comprises a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, seven-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, electrically adjustable driver seat, and around view 360-degree camera.

On the outside, the Hyundai Alcazar features a set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. As for connectivity, the BlueLink is available with a host of in-car tech and the steering wheel has mounted controls on it. The Alcazar is also powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developing 159 PS maximum power and 191 Nm of peak torque.

It is linked with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque-converter auto unit. The Alcazar has been well received amongst domestic customers but the arrival of the Mahindra XUV700 could change the pecking order in the mid-size seven-seater SUV space. It locks horns with Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus as well. Hyundai is expected to launch the Casper micro SUV next year in India.