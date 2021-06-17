Hyundai Alcazar Launch Tomorrow, Expected Prices From Rs. 11.56 Lakh

Hyundai Alcazar will be launched tomorrow in India and it will be retailed in a total of six grades across 18 trims

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will launch the much-awaited Alcazar tomorrow in the domestic market and it has already started reaching dealerships. The three-row SUV will be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and it gets subtle exterior changes compared to the Creta including the redesigned front grille.

The Hyundai Alcazar will be retailed with two engine options: a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre U2 four-cylinder diesel engine. The former produces a maximum power output of 159 PS and 192 Nm as in the Elantra while the latter kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm as in the Creta, which the Alcazar has plenty in common with.

As standard, a six-speed manual transmission will be offered while a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission will be optional. The Alcazar will be available in Signature, Signature (O), Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum and Platinum (O) grades in an expansive range comprising 18 trims and expect the prices to be around Rs. 11.56 lakh to Rs. 20.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

*These are expected price only, the official price list will be released tomorrow

S.No Hyundai Alcazar Variants Expected Prices (Ex-Show) 1. Prestige 6-seater MT Petrol Rs. 11.56 Lakh 2. Prestige 7-seater MT Petrol Rs. 11.76 Lakh 3. Prestige 6-seater MT Diesel Rs. 12.76 Lakh 4. Prestige 7-seater MT Diesel Rs. 12.96 Lakh 5. Prestige 6-seater (O) AT Petrol Rs. 13.56 Lakh 6. Prestige 6-seater (O) AT Diesel Rs. 14.56 Lakh 7. Platinum 7-seater MT Petrol Rs. 15.25 Lakh 8. Platinum 7-seater MT Diesel Rs. 16.50 Lakh 9. Platinum 6-seater (O) AT Petrol Rs. 17.00 Lakh 10. Platinum 6-seater (O) AT Diesel Rs. 18.25 Lakh 11. Signature 6-seater MT Petrol Rs. 18.75 Lakh 12. Signature 6-seater MT Diesel Rs. 19.75 Lakh 13. Signature 6-seater (O) AT Petrol Rs. 19.99 Lakh 14. Signature 6-seater (O) AT Diesel Rs. 20.99 Lakh

The SUV will also offer Eco, City and Sport driving modes and the petrol engine can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in less than 10 seconds. The entry-level Signature can only be had with a six-seater option and manual gearbox in both powertrain choices. However, the Signature (O) comes only in an automatic combo in both petrol and diesel.

The Prestige can be bought with a six- or seven-seater configuration across both the engines but only paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The Prestige (O) will be sold with a six-seat layout equipped with a petrol engine and the seven-seater will be available in diesel. The Platinum, on the other hand, can be had with an MT across both engines as a seven-seater.

The range-topping Platinum (O) will be available only with a six-seat config and AT. The second-largest carmaker in the country will present the Alcazar in six different paint schemes namely Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Taiga Brown, Starry Night, Phantom Black and Polar White. The interior will carry a Cognac Brown shade.

The Alcazar will compete against Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus and it has the longest wheelbase and largest boot space compared to its main rivals.