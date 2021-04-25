Hyundai Alcazar India Launch Postponed To Late May 2021

Hyundai Alcazar is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) unveiled the Alcazar earlier this month and it was slated to launch this week. However, due to the health crisis emerging back to haunt the whole nation, the launch of the seven-seater SUV has been postponed to the later stages of next month. Many other local debuts are expected to have been postponed as well.

The Alcazar will be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and is based on the mid-size SUV segment leading Creta. Based on the same platform, the Alcazar has a longer wheelbase compared to its five-seater sibling. With 150 mm extended wheelbase, the Alcazar definitely has an advantage in terms of offering room compared to its rivals.

The three-row SUV will compete against MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV500 amongst others. While it retains the same design language, when looked at from the sides, the longer rear overhang with a prominent quarter glass can be seen. The subtle exterior updates include a redesigned front grille and updated front and rear bumpers.

Due to the changes to the sides, the rear has been updated with new LED tail lamps and the tailgate structure is more upright. In addition, the Hyundai Alcazar rides on 18-inch alloy wheels as opposed to the 17-inchers in the Creta. As for the performance, 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines are utilised.

The gasoline unit pumps out a maximum power output of 159 horsepower and 192 Nm of peak torque while the oil-burner kicks out 115 horsepower and 250 Nm as in the Creta. The powertrains are connected to either a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option.

The features list comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and BlueLink connectivity, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, automatic climate control, central armrest with cupholders in the middle row six-seater variant, cruise control, steering mounted controls, six airbags, and a host of assistive and safety technologies.