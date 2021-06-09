Hyundai Alcazar Booking Opens Officially In India Ahead Of Launch

Hyundai Alcazar will go on sale soon in India and it will be retailed with a 2.0-litre MPi petrol and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today officially announced that the bookings for the Alcazar have commenced in the domestic market. It can be reserved through the brand’s Click to Buy online car buying platform or authorised dealerships across the country for an initial token of Rs. 25,000. The Alcazar will be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations.

The Alcazar is one of the highly anticipated launches this year and it will help in Hyundai expanding its SUV portfolio. It will be positioned above the Creta, which it is based on, and will be retailed in two engine options: a 2.0-litre MPi four-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder U2 CRDi diesel engine.

The former is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 159 PS and 191 Nm of peak torque while the latter generates 115 PS and 250 Nm, and is the same unit found under the bonnet of the best-selling Creta mid-size SUV. A six-speed manual transmission will be available as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit will be an option.

The Hyundai Alcazar has subtle exterior differences compared to the Creta and the changes can be clearly viewed from the sides with a longer rear overhang. The Alcazar has the longest wheelbase in its segment (2,760 mm) and it will aid in offering a roomy cabin for the occupants. The Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus rival also comes with the largest bootspace in its class.

The three-row SUV will be sold with a host of premium features including a 10.25-inch full-coloured digital cluster, Bose audio with eight speakers, air purifier with AQI display, side steps, rear window sunshade, front row seatback table with retractable cup holder and IT device holder, 64-colour ambient lighting, eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, etc.

To be offered in six different colour schemes, the Hyundai Alcazar gets a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, second-row one-touch tip and tumble seats (captain and 60:40 split), Eco, Sport and Comfort drive modes, Snow, Sand and Mud traction modes, puddle lamps with Hyundai logo projection, Hyundai’s BlueLink connectivity and so on.