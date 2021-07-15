Hyundai Alcazar Beats Safari, Hector, XUV500 & Compass In June 2021

Hyundai Alcazar posted 3,103 units in the month of June 2021 as against 1,360 units with MoM sales growth of 128 per cent in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the Alcazar just a few weeks ago and is priced between Rs. 16.30 lakh and Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Alcazar is a three-row version of the Creta and it competes mainly against three-row SUVs derived from mid-size five-seaters like Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus besides regular Hector, Compass and XUV500.

The Alcazar managed to record a domestic tally of 3,103 units in the month of June 2021. Compared to the previous month of May 2021 with 1,360 units, Hyundai endured a 128 per cent Month-on-Month volume increase. It will have to be waited and seen the consistency in which the Alcazar would stand against its rivals in the coming months as we might get a clearer picture.

Last month, Hyundai Alcazar outsold the MG Hector, Mahindra XUV500, Tata Safari and Jeep Compass. The British carmaker recorded 3,002 units with the Hector range as against 1,867 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year positive sales surge of 61 per cent. The MoM growth increased to 144 per cent as 1,231 units were posted in May 2021.

The Hector was shy of the Alcazar by 101 units. Mahindra registered 633 units of the XUV500 last month as against 231 units in June 2020 with a 174 per cent YoY volume increase and MoM growth stood at 192 per cent as 217 units were sold in May 2021. The Alcazar garnered 2,470 units more than the XUV500. The Jeep Compass posted 789 unit sales last month against 246 units.

This led to YoY positive sales growth of 221 per cent while the MoM surge stood at 66 per cent. Compared to Alcazar, the American SUV was down by 2,314 units. The Safari posted 1,730 units and thus it was down by 1,373 units last month compared to the Alcazar. It is retailed with two engine options: one is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and the other is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine.

The former delivers a maximum power output of 159 PS and 191 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm as in the Creta. Both the powertrains are linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed torque converter automatic is an option.