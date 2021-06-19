Hyundai Alcazar Base Variant Explained – Panoramic Sunroof Standard

Hyundai Alcazar base variant comes loaded with features like a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, cruise control, LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, etc

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has finally introduced the Alcazar in the domestic market and it comes with a long list of features. The Alcazar can be had as either a six-seater (with middle-row captain seating arrangement) or a seven-seater across Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, and Signature (O) grades in 18 trims.

The Alcazar is priced between Rs. 16.30 lakh for the base petrol seven-seater model and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model. The entry-level Prestige is offered in both petrol and diesel variants with six- and seven-seater configurations in both. However, the six-seater in the diesel trim does not get an automatic model.

The six-seater petrol MT costs Rs. 16.45 lakh and for the AT Rs. 17.93 lakh. The diesel, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 16.53 lakh for seven-seater MT, Rs. 18.01 lakh for seven-seater AT and Rs. 16.68 lakh for six-seater MT (all prices, ex-showroom). Even the entry-level grade features a number of premium equipment and technologies including a panoramic sunroof.

Apart from that, you could also find 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 215/60 section rubber, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a semi-digital instrument cluster, reverse parking camera, cruise control, six-speaker Arkamys Sound system, LED headlamps and LED tail lamps.

The Hyundai Alcazar comes with a redesigned front grille with new inserts and other subtle exterior revisions compared to the five-seater Creta. The SUV has the longest wheelbase in its class alongside having the largest bootspace emphasising practicality. The longer rear overhang with longer rear doors helps in easy ingress and egress and the wheelbase length stands at 2,760 mm.

As for the performance, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder MPi petrol and a 1.5-litre U2 four-cylinder diesel engine are utilised. The former produces a maximum power output of 159 PS and 191 Nm while the latter delivers 115 PS and 250 Nm. Both the powertrains are connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.