Hyundai Alcazar 7 Seat SUV Set To Debut Next Month, Launch In May

The Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be priced at a premium of around Rs 1 – 1.5 lakh over Creta, and will rival the next-gen Mahindra XUV500, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus in India

The mid-size SUV segment in the Indian market continues to expand, and now hosts 3 three-row SUVs, including the Mahindra XUV500 as well as the recently launched MG Hector Plus and new-gen Tata Safari. However, there is another carmaker that plans to launch a three-row mid-size SUV soon, i.e. Hyundai with its Alcazar.

The Alcazar is basically a three-row version of the second-gen Creta, building which is possible since the five-seat SUV’s platform allows Hyundai to produce a slightly larger car as well. Nonetheless, the wheelbase of the two SUVs will be the same, but the Alcazar will get an elongated rear overhang in order to fit the third row of seats.

The Alcazar is expected to be offered with both six- and seven-seat configurations and spy shots of the former with dual-tone captain seats in the middle row appeared on the internet some time back. The spied car came equipped with a unique floor-mounted central armrest with cupholders and a wireless charger.

The Alcazar is expected to be offered with the same powertrains as the Creta. That said, Hyundai offers the Creta with three powertrains, including a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine rated at 115 PS/144 Nm, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor producing 140 PS and 242 Nm, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 115 PS of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

The transmission duties on the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the former gets an optional IVT and the latter gets an optional 6-speed AT as well. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre TGDi turbo petrol engine can only be had with a 7-speed DCT auto on the Creta.

The Alcazar could be priced at a premium of about Rs 1 – 1.5 lakh over the Creta’s price. For reference, the Hyundai Creta has currently been priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The three-row SUV will make its global debut next month and is expected to go on sale in the Indian market in May.

*Rendering Images for representational purpose only