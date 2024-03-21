Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 Debuts Making 105 Hp, Flagship Street Bike

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 is powered by the familiar 799 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC eight-valve engine found in the KTM 790 Duke

Husqvarna has unveiled the Svartpilen 801 for the global markets and it derives power from a 799 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC eight-valve engine, found in the KTM 790 Duke. It kicks out a maximum power output of 105 hp and 87 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission while a bidirectional quickshifter is offered as a standard fitment.

The new Svartpilen 801 comes on the back of Husqvarna expanded its entry-level range as the new 250s and 401s made their global debut. Amongst these, the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250 are on sale in India. The bigger Svart is the flagship street motorcycle from the Swedish company and it has several commonalities with the latest KTM 790 Duke.

It sits on the same frame as its Duke sibling but the suspension duties are handled by WP’s adjustable units contrary to the non-adjustable suspension found in the 790 Duke. The braking performance comes from dual 300 mm front discs with four-piston radial callipers and a single 240 mm disc at the back, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.

The fuel tank capacity is the same as the KTM 790 Duke at 14 litres but the overall kerb weight has not been divulged. The main difference between the Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 and KTM 790 Duke is the design as the former boasts a subtle and no-frills look with sharp styling cues and some classic touches but the latter is an out-and-out flamboyant streetfighter.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 runs on 120/70-ZR17 front and 180/55-ZR17 rear wheels wrapped in Pirelli MT60RS tyres. It is also packed with features such as a new five-inch TFT instrument console, new switchgear controls, five-step adjustable wheelie control, ten-step adjustable motor slip regulation, three ride modes namely Rain, Street and Sport and switchable cornering ABS.

It also gains switchable cornering traction control while the cruise control can be picked from the optional pack. The motorcycle features turn-by-turn navigation system with alert functions as in the 790 Duke. In the United States market, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 is priced at USD 10,899 (Rs. 9.05 lakh approximately).