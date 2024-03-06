Hunter 450 To Likely Be The Next Big Launch From Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Hunter 450 is expected to launch in the second half of this calendar year in India and here is everything we know about it

For some time now, Royal Enfield has been rigorously testing its forthcoming naked roadster, which draws inspiration from the Himalayan 450. It could be dubbed the Hunter 450, as it could be positioned as a more premium alternative to the well-received Hunter 350 with better performance and handling characteristics.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 450 will more likely serve as the road-oriented counterpart to the adventure tourer. It could be launched in India in the second half of this calendar year judging by the frequent spotting of test mules. It will compete directly with the Triumph Speed 400 while the recently launched Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and KTM 390 Duke will also be its competitors.

The motorcycle will have a neo-retro styling as the Speed 400 and it will be priced in a more affordable manner compared to the Husky and its Austrian counterpart. As for the design, a circular LED headlamp, a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat and a compact tail section with LED tail lamp and LED turn signals will be available.

While sharing the main frame with the Himalayan 450, it is anticipated to incorporate a distinct subframe design. Propelling the Hunter 450 will be the same Sherpa 450 engine that debuted in the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. This 452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, DOHC mill delivers 40.02 PS at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm in the adv.

The same performance numbers could be carried over to the naked machine. The powertrain will be linked with a six-speed gearbox, assisted by a slipper clutch. In a similar fashion to the Himalayan 450, it will be packed with features and technologies including a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, switchable ABS system, ride-by-wire throttle and different ride modes.

As for the suspension, it will use telescopic front forks with gaiters as opposed to the USDs found in the Himalayan 450 and thus it could be priced more aggressively. The motorcycle will run on 17-inch black alloy wheels at the front and rear and a monoshock rear suspension will be present. The dual-channel ABS system will assist the front and rear disc brakes.