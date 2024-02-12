Huge Discounts On Tata Cars In February 2024 – Up To Rs. 1 Lakh

In February 2024, Tata offers the highest discount of Rs. 1 lakh for the Nexon EV in India; all details are explained below

Tata Motors has been on a roll lately with the introduction of a host of new models including the facelifted Nexon, Harrier, Safari and the all-new Punch EV. In the second month of 2024 CY, the third largest carmaker in the country is offering a variety of offers and discount deals for many of its domestic models and all the details have been compiled in the table given below.

The entry-level Tata Tiago hatchback is sold with a cash discount of up to Rs. 40,000 while the exchange bonus stands at Rs. 15,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 55,000. Its sibling, the Tigor sedan, is available this month with a cash discount of up to Rs. 45,000 and the exchange bonus stands at Rs. 15,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 60,000.

Both these models are sold with a CNG option in single- and twin-cylinder formats. The single-cylinder Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG are retailed with a cash discount of up to Rs. 60,000 along with the exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 each – taking the total up to Rs. 75,000.

Tata Models Discounts In February 2024 Tata Tiago Up to Rs. 40,000 Cash + Rs. 15,000 Exchange Tata Tigor Up to Rs. 45,000 Cash + Rs. 15,000 Exchange Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG Upto Rs. 60,000 (Single Cylinder) / Rs. 35,000 Cash (Twin Cylinder) + Rs. 15,000 Exchange Tata Altroz Up to Rs. 10,000 Cash + Rs. 10,000 Exchange Tata Nexon EV Rs. 1 lakh Cash

The twin-cylinder Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG can be had with a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 each. The same exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is quoted for both models as the total stands at up to Rs. 50,000.

The Tata Punch does not come with any discounts this month while the latest Nexon, Safari and Harrier are also not offered with any big deals. All the aforementioned discounts are subject to availability and the location of the dealership while the MY 2023 discounts depend on the existing stock level.

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback is sold with a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000 while the exchange bonus stands at Rs. 10,000 as well. The Nexon EV can be bought with the highest discount in cash of up to Rs. 1 lakh for the MY 2023 stock.