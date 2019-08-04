Huge Discounts On Maruti Alto, K10, Celerio, Eeco, Wagon R In August 2019

Like many other manufacturers, even Maruti Suzuki offering some great discounts, which include offers on Arena models like Alto, K10, Celerio, Eeco, Wagon R

There’s just no denying that the sales slump that our auto market has been going through since 9 months now has put immense pressure on the manufacturers to maintain a steady demand for their models. Hence, even the most popular of the carmakers, like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, have bene offering some great discounts on most of their models. Following are the discounts on Maruti’s Arena cars like Alto, K10, Celerio, Eeco and Wagon R

Maruti Alto 800

The Maruti Alto 800 is available with offers worth Rs 55,000. There is a cash discount of Rs 15,000, followed by a Freedom Offer worth Rs 5,000. Additionally, models from the leftover stock of BSIV-compliant versions can be had for an additional discount of Rs 10,000. There’s also a special institutional offer of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 in case you sell your old car to Maruti True Value.

Maruti Alto K10

Even the Maruti Alto K10 is available with many discounts. The manual transmission variants of the Alto K10 are on sale with a cash discount of Rs Rs 15,000, along with a Freedom Offer of Rs 5,000. There’s also an additional discount of Rs 10,000 on the leftover stock of BSIV models.

The buyer can also benefit from an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a special institutional offer of Rs 5,000. Even the AMT model gets all the above offers but its cash discount and Freedom Offer is higher by Rs 5,000 each. This takes the total benefits to Rs 62,250.

Maruti Celerio

Even the Maruti Celerio is available with some great offers. All the petrol variants, including the Celerio X versions, are available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and a freedom offer of Rs 10,000. Also, the buyers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 on selling their old car to Maruti Suzuki. Finally, there’s a special institutional offer of Rs 2,500 The CNG-powered manual transmission versions get all the above offers but has a higher freedom offer of Rs 15,000 and a lower cash discount of Rs 19,000.

Model Cash Discount + Freedom Offer (till 15th August) Exchange + Corporate Discount Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 (BS6) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 (BS4) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Alto K-10 (BS6) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Suzuki Alto k-10 (BS4) Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rs. 19,000 + Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R NIL Rs. 15,000 + Rs.2,500

Maruti Eeco

The popular low-cost MPV is available with offers worth Rs 22,500. There is a cash discount of Rs 5,000 on the petrol versions (except Ambulance variant), along with a Freedom Offer of Rs 5,000. Additionally, there’s an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, along with a special institutional offer of Rs 2,500. The CNG versions get all the above discounts but come with a higher cash benefit of Rs 5,000, thereby taking the total benefits to Rs 27,500.

Maruti Wagon R

The third-generation Maruti Wagon R has been a great sales success. In spite of the sales slump, it has been finding enough takers every month, which means Maruti Suzuki India Ltd doesn’t seem to be in a mood to offer a substantial discount on its popular tallboy. However, buyers of the Wagon R can still benefit from offers worth Rs 17,500. These include an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 if you sell your old car to Maruti True Value and a special institutional offer of Rs 2,500.

Please Note- It may be noted that the special institutional offer that is being provided by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is available to the government employees under wheels of the scheme for the non-Tour models. The special institutional offer for Tour models includes the DCO offer. Also, other than the above official discounts, a buyer can bargain with the local dealer to get some additional sweeteners, especially on the slower-selling models.