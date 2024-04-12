How Different Will India-Spec New Swift Be? – All Known Details

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to launch within the next two months in India; will get a host of revisions inside and out

Within the next two months, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the new generation Swift in India and it has been caught testing multiple times already on public roads. Compared to the outgoing model, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will take an evolutionary approach to design while the interior will be more modern and premium alongside the inclusion of new technologies.

However, not all the features available in the global markets are expected to be offered in India as the Swift is a compact hatchback with its affordable prices playing a key role in its success. The five-seater will be powered by a new 1.2L Z-series three-cylinder petrol engine and it may as well receive mild-hybrid technology.

It develops 82 PS maximum power and 112 Nm of peak torque abroad and the same performance numbers are expected in the India-spec version as well. Considering the popularity of Maruti Suzuki’s CNG cars, it may offer a CNG-spec version right at the launch. The powertrain will be linked with a manual and an automatic transmission option.

Maruti Suzuki might offer the new engine in select variants but no official confirmation has been made yet. As for the interior, it will get a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a redesigned dashboard, new HVAC vents, and a different cabin theme but we do not expect ADAS to be available in the upcoming model.

As for the design, the front fascia gains a revised grille section, slimmer bumper and updated headlamps. Other visual changes will include a set of 15-inch alloy wheels with a new design, rear door handles moved to regular position from pillars, new LED tail lamps and a new rear bumper. All these updates will replicate that of the revisions found in the global model.

The equipment list will likely comprise six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, rear air conditioning vents, automatic climate control, cruise control, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, an updated semi-digital instrument cluster and so on. It will continue to rival the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago.