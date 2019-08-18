How Different is Maruti Suzuki XL6 From Ertiga? 6 Changes Officially Revealed

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 is based on the Ertiga MPV but will host a handful of changes making it feel more premium

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer might be going through some turbulent times facing a severe sales crunch, their future products could change the tide in their favour. Their upcoming launch is the XL6 premium MPV which is getting launched on 21st August and playing it safe, the XL6 is based on the successful Ertiga MPV but with 6 seater cabin, and redesigned exteriors.

Maruti Suzuki has been teasing the MPV for some time and has revealed the changes in the XL6 vis-à-vis the Ertiga MPV, giving us a clear idea on the product. The biggest change between the two is the cabin layout. The XL6 gets a 6-seater cabin layout with a 2+2+2 seating configuration, with all rows getting leather-wrapped captain seats.

As opposed to the Ertiga, the XL6 will also get an all-black theme with an all-black premium dashboard with stone finished panels to give the XL6 a more premium touch. The equipment will largely remain the same, including a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control among others.

On the outside, the XL6 will have a completely new front design with bigger front grille and new headlight units with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The bumper is also new and gets a chrome treatment with lower grille and larger air intakes.

To give it a more rugged look there are skid plates at the front and back, body cladding, bigger wheel arches and roof rails. The XL6 will also get machine-finished alloy wheels and a new set of tail light cluster.

In terms of powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 will continue to be powered by the same 1.5-litre K15 Smart Hybrid petrol engine delivering 104.6 PS and 138 Nm as in the Ertiga. However the unit will be BS-VI ready now. The engine will get a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed auto gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki will sell the XL6 through the Nexa range of dealerships and the price is expected to go up by upto Rs 50,000 as compared to the Ertiga and there will only be two variants. The MPV will continue to compete against the Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Innova Crysta.