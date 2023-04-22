‘Hongqi L5’ Is The Rolls Royce Of China, Most Expensive Car

The latest second-generation Hongqi L5 sports a host of changes to the exterior as well as the interior. The luxury four-wheeler holds the crown as the most expensive car in the Chinese market

The Chinese automaker Hongqi showcased the second generation of the L5 luxury sedan at the Shanghai Auto Show. Initially launched in 2014, the L5 is the most expensive four-wheeled machine currently sold in China. When compared to the 1st gen model, the latest sedan sports an updated exterior design, and tech-laden interiors along with retaining the retro-classic styling. It won’t be wrong to it call it the Rolls Royce of China.

While there are a lot of changes to the overall package, they are not easily noticeable as the sedan looks quite similar to the outgoing model. Talking about the changes, the latest L5 sports a more prominent front grille finished in chrome and it appears to have become taller as compared to the previous model.

Furthermore, hefty changes have been made to the front bumper and the lower grille gets a mesh-type treatment with a chrome line running across the breadth. The round-shaped headlamps sport a lot of detailing and help to retain the retro charm while protruding out of the overall front fascia. Apart from this, the Hongqi logo stands tall on the hood, something similar to Rolls Royce’s Spirit of Ecstasy. However, it doesn’t get the retracting mechanism of the Rolls Royce.

When looked upon from the sides, the overall stance resonates with Rolls Royce’s design language to some extent. The elongated hood and rear window line accompanied by chrome finish on wheels, window line and door handles help to establish the opulence of the luxury sedan.

Inside the cabin, the L5 sports three large screens which work as the instrument console and infotainment display. The centre console is quite wide and is loaded with a lot of physical buttons, thus retaining the retro charm to some extent.

While the technical details are still under wraps, the L5 is expected to be powered by a 4.0 litre turbocharged V8 engine putting out 381 bhp of maximum power. The previous gen model also had the option of a 6.0 litre V12 engine. In terms of pricing, it is expected to cost around 6 million Chinese yuan, translating into around Rs. 7 crore INR.