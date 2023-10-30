Honda XL750 Transalp Launched In India At Rs. 10.99 Lakh

Bookings are open for the first 100 customers of the Honda XL750 Transalp and deliveries will begin next month; brought into the country via CBU route

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has today announced the launch of the XL750 Transalp for an introductory price tag of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Brought into the country via CBU (completely built-up) from Japan, the XL750 Transalp is designed for everyday riding as well as through the beaten path.

The bookings for the Honda XL750 Transalp are open for the first 100 customers and it will be retailed exclusively through the BigWing Top Line dealerships. The customer deliveries will commence from next month onwards. Speaking of the new adventure touring machine, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,

“We are pleased to launch the All-New XL750 Transalp in India. As the adventure motorcycle category continues to flourish, customers are more eager than ever to get out and explore on wheels. The Honda XL750 Transalp is loved by adventure enthusiasts across the globe and we are confident that it will surely excite the ADV buyers in India too.”

The Honda XL750 Transalp takes the design inspiration from the legendary Transalp of the 80s and it comprises a compact LED headlamp, integrated windscreen and large tank shrouds. The rear features an aluminium rear carrier to meet the adv requirements and a five-inch TFT instrument console shows a variety of information.

Besides showing the speedometer, tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge and fuel consumption, riding modes and engine parameters, the display is customisable based on the rider’s requirements and can be managed via the screen or the switchgear on the left handlebar. It also enables a voice control system, which links through the rider’s smartphone while on the move and allows voice management of calls, messages, music and navigation.

The Honda XL750 Transalp also gains an emergency stop signal feature that communicates sudden braking to the vehicles behind by flashing hazard lamps and there’s an automatic turn signal cancelling function as well. As for the performance, a 755 cc liquid-cooled inline two-cylinder engine with a 270-degree crank is utilised.

It is said to provide substantial top-end punch with mountains of torque in the low to mid-rpm range. The powertrain develops 67.5 kW maximum power and 75 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. It also comes with patented Vortex flow ducts and Ni-SiC (Nickel-Silicon Carbide) coating for the cylinders as in the CRF450R and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade.

Other highlights in the high-end adventure tourer are the throttle-by-wire system allowing the rider to choose between five riding modes (Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and User), dual-channel ABS and assist slipper clutch. It is suspended on 43 mm Showa SFF-CA upside-down (USD) front forks and rear shock operating through Pro-Link.

It runs on a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel with spokes and the braking duties are handled by dual 310 mm wave discs with hydraulic 2-piston callipers at the front and a 256 mm single disc with a 1-pot calliper at the rear. The Honda XL750 Transalp is available in two colour schemes namely Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black.