Honda Two-Wheelers Announce New Price Hike In India – Details Inside

Honda has announced a new price hike across its motorcycle and scooter lineup and it will come into effect on July 3, 2021

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Private Limited has announced a price hike across its lineup available in the domestic market. Citing the steep rise in raw material and escalating fuel prices, the Japanese manufacturer has decided to pass on partial impact to the customers. To be effective on July 3, 2021, the prices have gone up by up to Rs. 2,000 (on-road price, Pune).

The brand said it is operational in most of the markets and serving customers at more than 90 per cent of touchpoints across the country. While admitting that the business environment remains challenging in terms of input cost escalation, Honda is committed to recovering faster and according to the brand, it is better than the initially predicted forecast.

Honda’s current two-wheeler lineup comprises Activa, Dio, Grazia, Hornet 2.0, xBlade, Livo, Unicorn, Shine, SP 125, and CD 110. In the premium BigWing outlets, the recently launched GoldWing, CB500 X, CB650 R, CBR650 R, CB1000 R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS are retailed. Late last year, Honda introduced the H’ness CB350 at a price of Rs. 1.85 lakh for the DLX trim and Rs 1.90 lakh for the DLX Pro variant.

Just a few months later, it received its first price hike, which took the prices up to Rs 1.86 lakh and Rs 1.92 lakh respectively. In May 2021, the second price hike was implemented as the prices went up to Rs. 1.90 lakh and 1.96 lakh with an increase of around Rs. 5,000 since launch. Honda has the Activa as its best-seller in its domestic market for a long period of time.

The company sells the Activa in its 110 cc guise with the 6G and the Activa 125 is also available. Last month, Honda’s domestic sales saw a drop of 28 per cent to 38,763 units on a Year-on-Year basis as against 54,000 units during the same period in 2020. Honda closed May 2021 with 58,168 unit sales – 38,763 domestic sales and 19,405 units in exports.

The sales numbers in June 2021 could see improvement across the entire two-wheeler sector as the restrictions have eased off. Many brands are planning to launch new models ahead of the festive season to capitalise on the positive buying sentiments that generally exist amongst buyers.