Honda To Showcase e-Scooter Concept This FY, Splendor Rival Coming

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is working on launching a slew of new two-wheelers in the domestic market as electrified models are waiting in the pipeline. The company is expected to launch an electric scooter first while it has shown optimism in the electric motorcycle space as well alongside preparing a new entry-level commuter targeting masses.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, HMSI told in an interview that customers in markets like China and Japan are finding electric scooters to be easier to use and electrified motorcycles are very few in availability. Thus, his company is not looking to launch a zero-emission motorcycle in the commuter space and instead the high-end space will be explored.

He reckons that the premium motorcycle segment is “not price sensitive” and thus an electric model would fit the bill. Just as in the international markets, the local marketplace only has electric motorcycles in a limited number. The Japanese manufacturer is currently studying the feasibility for readying its EV portfolio and developing a specific ecosystem.

While the timeline for the launch of its first electric scooter has not been revealed, Honda said a concept will be showcased by the end of this financial year. This comes on the back of Hero MotoCorp preparing to enter the EV space with its Vida sub-brand as the first e-scooter will be launched in the coming months while Yamaha will debut in the segment more likely next year.

Although Suzuki has been testing an electric scooter based on the Burgman Street for many months, it appears to have postponed the launch. Back to Honda, its electric vehicles will initially be rolled out of the Manesar facility and retailed through the existing dealerships. It must be noted that Honda established its battery sharing subsidiary, Honda Power Pack Energy India, late last year.

While it remains to be seen whether global products like PCX will be brought into India or not, Honda has expressed its intention to dig deep into the flex-fuel tech as it could consider the CG 160 Titan – claimed to be the first ethanol-based motorcycle in the world. A 100 cc commuter rivalling Hero Splendor will be launched in India and it will slot below the CD110.