Honda To Launch 2 New Cars Next Year In India – 1 Sedan, 1 SUV

Here we have explained about the two new Honda cars that are expected to launch in 2024 in the Indian market

Honda India has extensive plans to launch new cars in the next 5 years, almost half of them to be EVs, among which we have 2 cars that are expected to launch in 2024. It is the New Honda Amaze and a new subcompact SUV based on the Honda Elevate.

1. New-Gen Honda Amaze

The new design philosophy will be in line with Honda’s current generation of sedans like the City and the international variant of the Accord, so the exterior this time will be a generation update rather than a facelift. It is expected to have sleek LED DRLs along with LED headlamps with a newly designed grille, air dam, and bumper at the front. The rear bumper will also be a new design and will have LED taillights.

The first of many updates will be a floating infotainment touchscreen unit in the middle of the dashboard that will have smartphone connectivity like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other noteworthy features include ambient lighting, auto climate control, a 3-spoke steering wheel with controls on them, touch-sensitive HVAC controls, and a better-sounding music system.

The new-gen Amaze will be available with only one engine and that is the 1.2-litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol unit that puts out 90bhp of power and 110Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. There will not be any diesel engine on offer as it has been discontinued on all its models.

The 2024 Honda Amaze will be launched mid-year, and we can expect the prices to be in the range of Rs. 7.50 – 10.5 Lakh ex-showroom.

2. Honda Sub-4m Compact SUV

The exterior will be based on the Honda Elevate although it may still have the design touches of the WR-V. It will be coming with an all-LED setup including the headlights, taillights and DRLs. It is expected to have a boxier approach to exude a more rugged SUV vibe. The ground clearance is expected to be the same if not more than the WR-V which is a good thing considering our terrain and tarmac conditions.

The interior will be heavily inspired by the new Honda Elevate, and things will feel familiar inside the cabin. It will have the touchscreen infotainment unit integrated into the dashboard just like in the Elevate and City and will be equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The subcompact SUV will have automatic climate control, sunroof, ambient lighting, etc.

The new subcompact SUV will be available with only one petrol engine but there is no confirmation yet from Honda as to which engine will be plonked into it. It may be the 1.2-litre petrol engine that does duty on the Honda Amaze or the 1.5-litre unit that is available on the Elevate. The 1.2-litre unit makes more sense as Honda needs to keep it more fuel-efficient when compared to its rivals like the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and the Renault Kiger.

We expect the new WR-V to be launched in the second half of next year or in 2025 and the pricing should be in the range of Rs 9 Lakh – 13 Lakh (ex-showroom).