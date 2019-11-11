Honda To Introduce 5 New Premium Motorcycles To Indian Lineup

Honda’s BigWing division currently hosts 7 bikes, but the manufacturer is looking to take the tally up to 13 soon

BigWing is Honda’s premium motorcycle division which currently offers 7 bikes in total. Honda has confirmed that the brand is looking to bring the total number up to 13, including 5 all new bikes in its second phase.

Some of these premium bikes will also be produced in India for other international markets as well, unlike the current CKD/CBU operations in the country. This move will bring down the production costs and further allow the brand to price them aggressively.

The first BigWing premium dealership was opened earlier this year in Gurgaon, India, which is an exclusive one-stop sales and service center for premium Honda bikes ranging from the CB300R to the GL 1800 Gold Wing. The launches will further help Honda mark its footprint in the premium motorcycle segment.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said in a statement, “Globally Honda has a strong legacy of fun riding – be it for fun urban riding, super-sport racing, luxurious touring or even off-roading. Starting April 2019, Honda spearheaded its new premium bike business identity under the silver wing mark branded as Honda BigWing. Honda will unleash phase 2 of its premium business vertical in the new BS6 era.”

He further added, “Customers can expect double the fun with 13 iconic global models including five brand new models. This will be supported by exclusive Honda BigWing network for sales and service in 75 cities.”

At the current ongoing 2019 Milan Motorcycle Show (EICMA), Honda Motor Company Ltd. unveiled the new-gen CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, which will be sharing a 998cc engine, which produces 214 HP of max power at 14,500 rpm, and 113 Nm of peak torque at 12,500 rpm, with a power to weight ratio of over 1 HP/kg.

Honda has also introduced the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports and the Rebel 500 at the event being held in Milan, Italy. All of these three bikes will be introduced in the Indian market in the coming times.