Honda Teases New CB 350 Motorcycle, What Could It Be?

Honda will likely launch a new variant of the H’ness CB 350 soon in India with a classic theme; no mechanical changes are expected

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has teased what appears to be a new variant of the CB 350 H’ness in the domestic market. The 350-450 cc middleweight segment has been hotly contested in recent years. To strengthen its portfolio, Royal Enfield has expanded its J-series engine equipped lineup consistently and more recently, the Bullet 350 was introduced.

Over the years, Honda strengthened its CB 350 range by adding the scrambler-like CB350 RS and bringing in different body kits. Now, the Japanese manufacturer is all pumped to take on the Classic 350 directly by adding a classic-themed variant – at least that’s what the teasers released on its social media platforms suggest.

The teaser indicates the presence of a circular mirror, a split seat setup with a tan leather finish and a single-piece tubular grab rail that are identical to the elements in the H’ness CB 350. Endorsed as the BABT, which is yet to be abbreviated by Honda, we can clearly see the existence of connecting spokes akin to retro offerings and a silver finish to the telescopic front forks.

Elsewhere though the Nissin-sourced front brake calliper and even the alloy wheels are identical to the H’ness. Honda has noted that the motorcycle will be coming soon with strong wordings: “Brace yourself for the rise of a legend with fearless voice. Get ready to take on the open roads.” The H’ness CB350 range is now sold in DLX, DLX Pro, DLX Pro Chrome, and Legacy Edition.

It is priced between Rs. 2.09 lakh and Rs. 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom) and the upcoming variant could sit at the top of the range. We do not expect any mechanical changes to accompany the new classic-themed variant as it will continue to be powered by a 348 cc single-cylinder engine producing a maximum power output of 20.8 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. The equipment list will comprise front and rear disc brakes with a dual-channel ABS system, traction control, voice control, LED headlamp, a single-piece handlebar, side-mounted exhaust, dual rear shocks and much more.