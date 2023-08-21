Honda SP160 VS Bajaj Pulsar P150 VS Yamaha FZ – Specs Comparison

Honda SP160, the latest launch from Honda in India comes at a starting sticker cost of Rs. 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom). Let’s see how it compares to its direct rivals, the Bajaj Pulsar P150 and Yamaha FZ

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recently introduced the SP160 in the Indian market. The commuter motorcycle is priced in the range of Rs. 1.18 lakh to Rs. 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom). Let’s see how it stacks up against its rivals, i.e. Bajaj Pulsar P150 and Yamaha FZ.

Honda SP160 VS Bajaj Pulsar P150 VS Yamaha FZ: Price Comparison

Model Price (ex-showroom) Honda SP160 Rs. 1.18 Lakh-Rs. 1.22 Lakh Bajaj Pulsar P150 Rs. 1.18 Lakh-Rs. 1.21 Lakh Yamaha FZ Rs. 1.17 Lakh

In terms of pricing, all three rivals are similar but the latest Honda SP160 is a bit expensive as compared to its rivals for its top-spec model. The Pulsar P150 is not too far behind followed by the Yahama FZ which is only available in a single trim priced at Rs. 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, both SP160 and Pulsar P150 get two variants to choose from.

Honda SP160 VS Bajaj Pulsar P150 VS Yamaha FZ: Powertrain

Motorcycle Honda SP160 Bajaj Pulsar P150 Yamaha FZ Engine Displacement 162.7cc single cylinder air-cooled 149.5cc single cylinder air-cooled 149cc single cylinder Air-cooled Power 13.2 bhp 13.8 bhp 12.4 bhp Torque 14.5 Nm 13.2 Nm 13.3 Nm Transmission 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed

In terms of powertrain, the Bajaj Pulsar P150 is the most powerful bike on paper, followed by the Honda SP160. The Yahama FZ is at the bottom while producing better torque output than the Pulsar P150. On the other hand, the SP160 gets the highest torque figure at 14.5 Nm. All three motorcycles use a single-cylinder air-cooled configuration mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Honda SP160 VS Bajaj Pulsar P150 VS Yamaha FZ: Dimensions

Motorcycle Honda SP160 Bajaj Pulsar P150 Yamaha FZ Length 2,061 mm 2,055 mm 1,990 mm Width 786 mm 765 mm 780 mm Height 1,113 mm 1,060 mm 1,080 mm Wheelbase 1,347 mm 1,320 mm 1,330 mm Seat Height 796 mm 785 mm 790 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 12 Litre 15 Litre 13 Litre

Talking about dimensions, the Honda SP160 is the largest bike in this comparison. It is followed by the Yamaha FZ which only falls short in length as compared to Bajaj Pulsar P150. The seat height of Honda SP160 is the highest at 796mm while the Pulsar P150 sports the lowest saddle height of 785mm. The area where the Pulsar outruns the competitors is its highest 15 litres of fuel tank capacity.