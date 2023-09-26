Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched In India At Rs. 90,567

Honda SP 125 Sports Edition gets cosmetic updates and is available in Decent Blue Metallic and Heavy Grey Metallic paint schemes; no mechanical changes made

Two-wheeler manufacturers generally bring in a lot of new products during the festive season as the customer buying sentiments will be largely positive. Standing in line, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has today launched the SP 125 Sports Edition in the domestic market and it carries a price tag of Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The bookings for the Honda SP 125 Sports Edition have commenced at authorised Honda Red Wing dealerships across the country for a limited period. It comes with design updates but no mechanical revisions have been made. Speaking of the new launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,

“Ever since its introduction, the Honda SP125 has excited the customers with its advanced features, stylish design and thrilling performance in the 125cc premium commuter motorcycle segment. We are confident that the launch of the new SP125 Sports Edition will further delight our customers, especially the younger generation.”

Recently, the Japanese auto major expanded the SP range with the addition of the SP 160 and is positioned slightly above the Unicorn 160. It features a flowing fuel tank design along with a matte muffler cover and enhanced graphics. They are complemented by new vibrant stripes on the body panels as well as the alloy wheels.

The Honda SP 125 has been made available in Decent Blue Metallic and Heavy Grey Metallic paint schemes. The features list also comprises an LED headlamp, a fully digital instrument cluster showing gear position indicator and other key information. The motorcycle continues to be offered with a 123.94 cc, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine.

The powertrain develops a maximum power output of 10.7 hp and 10.9 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with a special 10-year warranty package (3-year standard in addition to 7 years as an option) making the buying choice more attractive. The Honda SP 125 is one of the top-selling commuter motorcycles for the brand. Just over a week ago, Honda introduced the CB 300F with BSVI OBD2 compliance for an attractive price of Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).