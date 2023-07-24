Honda SP 160 (Unicorn Based) To Launch In India Next Month

The upcoming Honda SP 160 will be based on the same platform and engine as the Unicorn 160 and it will run on smaller 17-inch wheels

We have already told you that Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is working on a range of new two-wheelers including electrified ones. Following the launch of the Shine 100 and the Dio 125 in recent weeks, the Japanese brand will reportedly introduce a brand new 160 cc motorcycle that will be based on the Unicorn and will sit above the well-received SP 125.

The report went on to give some interesting information about the upcoming motorcycle. It will be launched during this festive season, more specifically next month and it could be priced at around Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). For your reference, the Honda Unicorn currently costs around Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and the SP 160 could be a slightly premium alternative.

While the Honda SP 125 can be considered as a direct rival to the TVS Raider, the Honda SP 160 could compete against Yamaha FZ V4.0 and Suzuki Gixxer 155 and probably the entry-level Bajaj Pulsar 150 – all of them are slightly more powerful than the SP 160. The platform and the engine will be borrowed from the Unicorn 160 according to the report.

Thus, it will use a 162.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 12.9 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm. The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed transmission. As for the design, it will be heavily influenced by the SP 125 and we can expect new colour schemes and sporty graphics to be offered.

The Honda SP 160 will have a smaller fuel tank capacity of 12 litres and it will run on smaller 17-inch wheels as opposed to the unicorn’s 18-inch wheels. It could be sold in a total of two variants in a similar fashion to the SP 125 with different braking hardware. Honda could emphasise fuel efficiency with the SP 160 while offering good levels of comfort.

If the Unicorn’s engine is anything to go by, it will have refined characteristics and longevity. As the platform offers a long wheelbase, it could offer a comfortable ride to both rider and pillion. We expect to know more details as the launch approaches!