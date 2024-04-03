Honda Sold Over 48 Lakh Units In FY24, 3.86+ Lakh In March

Honda achieved a total sales figure of 3,86,455 units in March 2024 while 48,93,522 units were posted in FY24 in India

Concluding the fiscal year on an upbeat tone, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has unveiled its sales performance for March 2024. The company achieved a total sales figure of 3,86,455 units. This comprises domestic sales totalling 3,58,151 units and exports amounting to 28,304 units. Domestic sales for the month witnessed a massive 81 per cent year-on-year growth.

Exports, on the other hand, surged by 95 per cent compared to the same period last year. The Japanese auto major posted 48,93,522 units during the fiscal year 2023-24, resulting in a notable 12 per cent year-on-year growth. In FY24, Honda brought in new products and updates including the SP 160 and the Dio 125 in India.

Honda also launched an array of special editions featuring the Activa Limited Edition, SP125 Sports Edition, and Repsol Editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125. In addition, the OBD-2-compliant models of 2023 Dio, Unicorn, Shine 125, Honda Livo, CD 110 Dream, SP 125, Hornet 2.0 and CB 200 X made their way to the domestic market as well.

Moving up the ladder, the brand’s middleweight range saw the inclusion of the retro-themed CB 350 as well as the CB 350 RS in Legacy Edition and the new Hue Edition. The Honda CB 300F and CB 300 R have been updated to meet OBD2 regulations and 22 new BigWing outlets in cities like Bengaluru, Surat, Visakhapatnam, Jamshedpur and Guntur were established.

HMSI celebrated a significant milestone, reaching 6 crore domestic sales in India. The country’s leading scooter brand, ‘Activa,’ achieved another remarkable feat by surpassing the 3 crore customer mark in just 22 years. Furthermore, Honda’s Shine brand in the 125 cc motorcycle segment crossed the milestone of serving over 30 lakh customers in western India.

The company achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the 15 million customer mark in Western India and the 30 lakh customer mark in the state of Kerala. Introducing a new initiative, HMSI set a new standard with its ‘Extended Warranty Plus (EW Plus)’ program, providing comprehensive coverage of 3 years standard warranty along with an optional 7 years extended warranty on all scooter and motorcycle models up to the 250 cc segment to ensure peace of mind to the customers.